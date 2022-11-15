What are the undiscovered collectibles in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Svartalfheim, the realm of the dwarves, if the first realm you visit outside of your home realm of Midgard, and the first region of Svartalfhiem you visit is the Aurvanger Wetlands, which you traverse by boat on your way to the dwarven city of Nidavellir.

If you check your map after you first arrive in the Aurvangar Wetlands, you’ll see that there are seven points marked on your list of collectibles: two Nornir Chests, one Legendary Chest, one item of Lore, two Artifacts, one of Odin’s Ravens, and two “Undiscovered” points. So, what are they? And what do you need to do before you can discover them?

What are the two undiscovered items in Aurvangar Wetlands?

The two undiscovered items in Aurvangar Wetlands are a Hel Tear and a Remnant of Asgard. To get each one of them, you’ll have to play further through the game, then come back to Svartalfheim when you’ve reached certain points in the main story, The Path.

How to get the Hel Tear in the Aurvangar Wetlands

Hel Tears are not available at the time you first visit the Aurvangar Wetlands. They become available during the seventh goal in The Path main story quest line, Reunion, when the Hel to Pay favor unlocks. At any point after that, you can return to Svartalfheim and find the Frozen Spark Hel Tear on the shore near the first gate.

How to get the Remnant of Asgard in the Aurvangar Wetlands

To get the Remnant of Asgard in the Aurvangar Wetlands, you first need to complete The Path main story quest line, as with all Remnants of Asgard. Once you’ve seen the credits roll, you can come back to Svartalfheim and find the Remnant of Asgard. Just past the third gate on the left-hand side, there’s a low gap in the rocks. Go through it and defeat a group of enemies to get the Remnant of Asgard.