Gorilla Tag Ghost Server Codes (March 2023)

If you loved the original Gorilla Tag game on VR and like horror games as well, then Gorilla Tag Ghost Server combines the two in a fun way. Play solo or with friends and have fun monkeying around, but be careful because the ghost can be haunting around any corner.

The codes for Gorilla Tag Ghost Server provide players access to different servers with their own scary themes. This allows you to join one of these servers without the need to create your own, making the whole experience much more approachable if you want to get into some fun games as quickly as possible.

All Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes list

Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Gorilla Tag Ghost Server.

Banjo

Chippd

Echo

Hunt

I see y

J3vu

Morse

Pbbc

Pbbv

Run

Smiler.exe

Spider

Sren17

Sren18

Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Gorilla Tag Ghost Server.

There are currently no expired codes for Gorilla Tag Ghost Server.

How to redeem codes in Gorilla Tag Ghost Server

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Gorilla Tag Ghost Server.

Launch Gorilla Tag Ghost Server on your device. After spawning in the game, look for the Computer in the central room of the giant tree. Toggle the arrow on the screen to the Room. Enter the working server code by using the in-game Keyboard. Press Enter to submit your code and join the server.

How to get more Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes

The best way to get more Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes is to check this article regularly. However, you should also follow the game’s developer Another Axiom on Steam, as well as their Twitch channel. You should also follow the LemmingVR Twitter account, and join the Gorilla Tag Discord server. Through all of these social media links, you will be able to keep up with news, development, and possible new codes for the game.

Why are Gorilla Tag Ghost Server codes not working?

It is possible that some codes that you enter might not work for several reasons. First of all, always check if you have entered the code exactly as it was listed — with no extra characters or spaces because all codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, you should just copy and paste the code from the above list, if possible. Lastly, some codes may have expired and have been added to the list of expired codes.

What is Gorilla Tag Ghost Server?

Gorilla Tag Ghost Server is a more horror-related version of another game in the franchise, Gorilla Tag VR. This virtual reality game allows players to combine the immersion of flinging and jumping through dense forests and jungles, with the added dread of being chased and found by a ghost. The game’s controls require a lot of skill to master, making it a challenge to become the best gorilla in the jungle while also keeping on top of survival against the odds.