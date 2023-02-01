Asphalt 9: Legends codes (February 2023)

Street racing has an undeniable allure. It is why we’ve had countless Fast and Furious movies and why games like Asphalt 9: Legends continue to be popular. Allowing players to experience the thrill and danger of racing from the safety of their own homes is always a winning combination.

Looking for an edge against your opponents? The developers of Asphalt 9 have you covered with redeem codes that can earn you rewards like unlimited nitros in races or bonus credit to purchase upgrades. The downside is that you’ll need to be quick to redeem these codes. Like in Genshin Impact, these codes are only around for a limited time before they’re removed from the game.

All Asphalt 9: Legends codes

Asphalt 9: Legends codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Asphalt 9: Legends.

Asphalt 9: Legends codes (Expired)

These are all the expired codes for Asphalt 9: Legends.

Android codes

67HjkoPv

VVrotDay

65665qAZ

DAYLIGHT

O6xt8CAR

APlt2022

GHhgiu7i

6786jhhv

HgFJ76as

lo35klWV

PC Codes

AgtVDLu75SrBoCQ

VmLOX8UglSaA11

UD7mAik6rN76iZR

wmX1nptZiZ4VwOm

DtfMeQfz1S0XGmM

bPeboSIuvr5LVd5

Lz9D116qBDZOPPb

Dwd45sRHhU3rS39

dpTZrHjXmD7OkXl

85Hbo1bE1wiPXqk

bjfwC6My6gO6XT8

Related: All Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint codes

How to redeem codes in Asphalt 9: Legends

It is straightforward to redeem codes in Asphalt 9: Legends. Just follow these easy steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Load Asphalt 9: Legends on your mobile, PC, or console. Click on the Cog Wheel icon in the top right corner of the screen. Click on Redeem Code and type in the code in the text box that appears. Check your in-game mail and your rewards should be there waiting for you.

How to get more Asphalt 9: Legends codes

The developers of Asphalt 9: Legends release new codes around once a month, but they are only available for a few days before they expire. You’ll need to be quick to get them in time, so be sure to follow the game’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. It is also helpful to join their Discord server, where other fans will share codes when they are released.

Why aren’t my Asphalt 9: Legends codes working?

The most likely reason that your codes aren’t working is that they have expired. Asphalt 9: Legends codes only last for a few days at a time, so you need to redeem them as soon as they are released. If you’re sure the code is valid, be sure you typed it correctly. Codes are case-sensitive, so any mistake will cause them to register as invalid.

How to use Blueprints in Asphalt 9: Legends

Blueprints are how you unlock new cars in Asphalt 9: Legends. You can collect them by winning races in Career Mode, earning them through Card Packs, or purchasing them from the in-game store. To use Blueprints, just click on the Car icon at the top of the screen to go to your garage. Just click on the car you want to purchase or upgrade and, if you have enough Blueprints, it will unlock for you.

What is Asphalt 9: Legends?

Asphalt 9: Legends is a street racing game where you can drift through some of the most famous streets in the world, earning credits and blueprints to upgrade your cars. It is available on PC, console, and mobile devices, though the game experience is very different depending on the platform you play it on. Every month there are new tracks and fresh cars added to the game, so you’ll never run out of rubber to burn.