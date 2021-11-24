Gorou Hangout all endings guide – The Canine General’s Special Operations – Genshin Impact

New Hangouts were introduced to Genshin Impact with update 2.3, including Gorou. During Hangouts, you can spend time with NPCs in the game learn more about them and their personality.

In this guide, we will show you how to get all five endings from the Gorou Hangout, and the paths you need to take to experience them. You will need to be AR 40 or higher and have completed Chapter 2 Act 3 of the Archon quest to unlock it. You will also need 2 Story Keys. You can get a Story Key for every 8 Daily Commissions you complete.

“Tactical Retreat” ending

The Story route is as follows:

Accidental Encounter

Countermeasure Conference

Asking Around

Praying for Fortune

Shrine Showdown

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

“Why don’t I help you overcome this weakness? (Countermeasure Conference)

We can start with some theoretical study… (Countermeasure Conference)

“Desserts are the Best” ending

The Story route is as follows:

Accidental Encounter

Countermeasure Conference

Professional Imitator

That Didn’t Work?

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

“Why don’t I help you overcome this weakness? (Countermeasure Confernece)

I can act as a personality you find it difficult to deal with… (Countermeasure Confernece)

Oh, it’s you. You came all this way to see me? (Professional Imitator)

If you want to bargain, you’ll have to do as I say. (Professional Imitator)

“That’s Uh…” ending

The Story route is as follows:

Accidental Encounter

Countermeasure Conference

The Secret Behind the Letters

The Mysterious Pamphlet

Secret-Keeper

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Actually, Yae Miko’s not all bad… (Countermeasure Confernece)

It’s okay, let’s just ignore her. (Countermeasure Confernece)

I’ll go keep watch at Yae Publishing House. (The Secret Behind the Letters)

“The Smiling Send-off” ending

The Story route is as follows:

Accidental Encounter

Countermeasure Conference

The Secret Behind the Letters

A Friend’s Path

Those Who Depart

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:

Actually, Yae Miko’s not all bad… (Countermeasure Confernece)

It’s okay, let’s just ignore her. (Countermeasure Confernece)

It sounds like she is falling in love. (The Secret Behind the Letters)

“Final Remembrance” ending

The Story route is as follows:

Accidental Encounter

Countermeasure Conference

Treasure Rumors

The Goods Returned

Reminiscence

Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear: