Gorou Hangout all endings guide – The Canine General’s Special Operations – Genshin Impact
Man’s best friend.
New Hangouts were introduced to Genshin Impact with update 2.3, including Gorou. During Hangouts, you can spend time with NPCs in the game learn more about them and their personality.
In this guide, we will show you how to get all five endings from the Gorou Hangout, and the paths you need to take to experience them. You will need to be AR 40 or higher and have completed Chapter 2 Act 3 of the Archon quest to unlock it. You will also need 2 Story Keys. You can get a Story Key for every 8 Daily Commissions you complete.
“Tactical Retreat” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- Accidental Encounter
- Countermeasure Conference
- Asking Around
- Praying for Fortune
- Shrine Showdown
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- “Why don’t I help you overcome this weakness? (Countermeasure Conference)
- We can start with some theoretical study… (Countermeasure Conference)
“Desserts are the Best” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- Accidental Encounter
- Countermeasure Conference
- Professional Imitator
- That Didn’t Work?
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- “Why don’t I help you overcome this weakness? (Countermeasure Confernece)
- I can act as a personality you find it difficult to deal with… (Countermeasure Confernece)
- Oh, it’s you. You came all this way to see me? (Professional Imitator)
- If you want to bargain, you’ll have to do as I say. (Professional Imitator)
“That’s Uh…” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- Accidental Encounter
- Countermeasure Conference
- The Secret Behind the Letters
- The Mysterious Pamphlet
- Secret-Keeper
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Actually, Yae Miko’s not all bad… (Countermeasure Confernece)
- It’s okay, let’s just ignore her. (Countermeasure Confernece)
- I’ll go keep watch at Yae Publishing House. (The Secret Behind the Letters)
“The Smiling Send-off” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- Accidental Encounter
- Countermeasure Conference
- The Secret Behind the Letters
- A Friend’s Path
- Those Who Depart
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Actually, Yae Miko’s not all bad… (Countermeasure Confernece)
- It’s okay, let’s just ignore her. (Countermeasure Confernece)
- It sounds like she is falling in love. (The Secret Behind the Letters)
“Final Remembrance” ending
The Story route is as follows:
- Accidental Encounter
- Countermeasure Conference
- Treasure Rumors
- The Goods Returned
- Reminiscence
Make sure you choose the following dialogue options when they appear:
- Actually, Yae Miko’s not all bad… (Countermeasure Confernece)
- Let’s steer clear of Yae Publishing House for now, then. (Countermeasure Confernece)
- You understand Taroumaru? (Treasure Rumors)