Image Credit: Bethesda
Trello and Discord link for grimoires era Roblox game
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Grimoires Era Trello & Discord Link

Know more about the Roblox Grimoires Era
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Aug 2, 2024 12:54 pm

Grimoires Era is a Roblox game based on the popular anime Black Clover. It features a ton of accessories, races, equipment, bosses, and other in-game mechanics. If you’re a new or a veteran player, you’ll need some quick guides to help you understand all these mechanics. This is where Grimoires Era Trello and Discord Server come in, as they’ll give you all the information you need while connecting you to the community members with whom you can engage.

What is Grimoires Era Trello Link?

Grimoires Era Trello Board
Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here’s the link for the Grimoires Era Trello board. It has a ton of information to get your started with the game. Each section breaks down into cards that you can expand to reveal quick guides. These explain the game’s mechanics as well as provide you helpful tips.

If you like Grimoires Era, this Trello board is going to be your best companion at understanding the game. I recommend either marking it as favourite board or simply bookmarking it to open it up when you require some information.

What Does Grimores Era Trello Contain?

The Trello board for Grimoires Era is similar to a wiki, but more intuitive, easy to use, and information is broken down into easily digestable chunks. There’s information on Maps, Game Codes, Raids, Tier Lists, Grimores, and Items in Grimoires Era.

There’s a whole section dedicated to the bosses in the game and the items that they drop. Wondering how to acquire an ability, you’ll find all the Ability Givers listed here to help you quickly acquire the one you want. There’s also detailed information on different Races in Grimoires Era. This will help you decide which race to pick in your playthrough.

From Auras to Dungeons, you’ll find a guide for everything that’s useful in Grimoires Era so you won’t have to keep searching on internet again.

What is the Link for Grimoires Era Discord Server?

Grimoires Era Discord Server
Source: Discord via Gamepur

This is the link for Grimoires Era Discord Server. You can join it and after a few onboarding procedures and verifying your Roblox ID, you’ll have access to the full Discord Server. There are several text channels that announce if there’s an update for the game, upcoming new content or simply if there’s a commonly reported bug.

You can interact with the community, send memes and discuss about your build in the Grimoires Era Discord chats. If you want, you can hop into a voice channel and hang out with the community members, just have a fun time in general.

If you’re like playing Roblox games, check out Trello guides for Soul Cultivation, Meme Sea and Arcane Odyssey.

