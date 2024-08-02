Soul Cultivation Trello Link & Discord Server (August 2024)

The Roblox Soul Cultivation game recently got revamped, and several players are enjoying the experience. If you’re new to the game or an avid player, joining its official Trello board and the Discord server is a great way to learn more about the game as well as stay in touch with its community. Hence, I’ll share the Soul Cultivation Trello link and its Discord Server to help you join both platforms.

Recommended Videos

What’s the Link for Soul Cultivation Trello Board?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here’s the official Soul Cultivation Trello Link to help you join the board. It’s run by the Soul Cultivation devs and community managers. You’ll find a ton of information on the game here that will give you a head start if you’re just starting out your adventure.

I recommend either bookmarking or making the Soul Cultivation Trello board a favorite so all the information about the game is just a few clicks away. If the link ever expires or shifts to another one, we’ll always replace it with the latest one.

What Does the Soul Cultivation Trello Contain?

You’ll find helpful meta information about Soul Cultivation on this Trello board.

For starters, there’s an explanation of in-game mechanics like Alchemy, Harvesting, Reputation, Pill Creation, State/Fatigue, and much more. There’s the explanation for various paths and realms, which is a similar mechanic to races or clans. Whichever path you choose, you can read up on all its passive abilities and stats. Realms are perks that you can equip in this game and level them up with by playing the game.

The board also includes game Manuals, Breakthroughs, and Maps, which feature several islands you can venture to in Soul Cultivation. This is one of the most information-rich Trello I’ve seen, as you’ll find every detail about the game explained here.

If you’re a player who likes to stay on top of every latest update the game receives, they also have a dedicated panel for the latest patch information.

Soul Cultivation Discord Server Link

Source: Discord via Gamepur

Here’s the link to join the Soul Cultivation Discord Server. The Discord houses over 11,500 community members, and more than 3,000 are active at any time. This means you can hop in whenever you want and engage with the community, discuss aspects of the game you’re interested in, or drop into a voice chat and hang out.

Some helpful channels in Soul Cultivation Discord, such as game updates, announcements, and sneak peeks, will notify you whenever the game has an update or something cool is in the works.

If you like being a part of gaming communities, I recommend checking out Arcane Odyssey and Meme Sea Trello boards and Discord servers.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy