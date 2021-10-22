GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specs

Now that all major details concerning Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been revealed, PC users will want to know what kind of rig they need to run it. After seeing how much of an upgrade the collection is, the minimum and recommended system requirements being more intensive than Grand Theft Auto V make a little more sense. To get a sense of what you’ll need, the minimum and recommended spec are listed below.

The minimum system requirements include the following:

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit CPU – Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300

– Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300 Memory – 8GB of RAM

– 8GB of RAM GPU – 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280

– 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280 Storage – 45GB of free space

For a more polished presentation, the recommended specifications are as follows:

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit CPU – Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory – 16GB of RAM

– 16GB of RAM GPU – 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 4GB AMD Radeon RX 570

– 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 4GB AMD Radeon RX 570 Storage – 45GB of free space

Unlike some other publishers, Rockstar Games don’t detail what resolutions and framerates the system requirements are targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also supports English, Spanish (Spain), Polish, Simplified Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese (Brazil), German, and Mexican Spanish language options.