GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specs
Find out what you need to run the GTA trilogy.
Now that all major details concerning Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been revealed, PC users will want to know what kind of rig they need to run it. After seeing how much of an upgrade the collection is, the minimum and recommended system requirements being more intensive than Grand Theft Auto V make a little more sense. To get a sense of what you’ll need, the minimum and recommended spec are listed below.
The minimum system requirements include the following:
- OS – Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU – Intel Core i5-2700K or AMD FX-6300
- Memory – 8GB of RAM
- GPU – 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280
- Storage – 45GB of free space
For a more polished presentation, the recommended specifications are as follows:
- OS – Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU – Intel Core i7-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory – 16GB of RAM
- GPU – 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 4GB AMD Radeon RX 570
- Storage – 45GB of free space
Unlike some other publishers, Rockstar Games don’t detail what resolutions and framerates the system requirements are targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition also supports English, Spanish (Spain), Polish, Simplified Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese (Brazil), German, and Mexican Spanish language options.