Guilty Gear Strive – how to change to English dub

Arc System Works has provided an exhilarating and deep fighting game that will entertain the most dedicated fan to the newest of newcomers: Guilty Gear Strive. However, for some, the Japanese voice acting can be a turnoff for newcomers to the genre. If you want to hear what the characters are saying during battles, you might be pleased to know there is an English dub. Here’s how to activate it.

How to change to the English version

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the main menu, bring the cursor all the way down to Settings.

Go to sound settings

Near the bottom, you find the voice language option. You can toggle between English and Japanese on the fly from there.

Unfortunately, you cannot change the language in-game.

Who’s in the cast of Guilty Gear Strive?

Some may not appreciate that the original context of the Japanese delivery isn’t present in the English version. However, there is a talented group of thespians on Guilty Gear Strive. Here are some standout performers: