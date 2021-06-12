Guilty Gear Strive – how to change to English dub
You can finally understand what the characters are saying mid-battle.
Arc System Works has provided an exhilarating and deep fighting game that will entertain the most dedicated fan to the newest of newcomers: Guilty Gear Strive. However, for some, the Japanese voice acting can be a turnoff for newcomers to the genre. If you want to hear what the characters are saying during battles, you might be pleased to know there is an English dub. Here’s how to activate it.
How to change to the English version
- On the main menu, bring the cursor all the way down to Settings.
- Go to sound settings
- Near the bottom, you find the voice language option. You can toggle between English and Japanese on the fly from there.
- Unfortunately, you cannot change the language in-game.
Who’s in the cast of Guilty Gear Strive?
Some may not appreciate that the original context of the Japanese delivery isn’t present in the English version. However, there is a talented group of thespians on Guilty Gear Strive. Here are some standout performers:
- Matthew Mercer (Resident Evil: Revelations 2, Overwatch, Fire Emblem: Awakening) as Zato=1
- Sean Chiplock (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as Ky Kiske
- Laura Stahl (The Promised Neverland, Beyblade Burst, Monster Hunter Rise) as Ramlethal
- Tara Platt (Marvel’s Spiderman, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Persona 3) as Millia Rage
- Amber Lee Connors (Jujutsu Kaisen, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Pokemon: Twilight Wings) as I-NO