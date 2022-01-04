Halo Infinite January 2022 Fracture: Tenrai event guide – rewards, dates, and changes

The Fracture: Tenrai event is back in Halo Infinite and comes with plenty of rewards including the Yoroi Armor Core. This time around, 343 Industries added in some changes for players such as adding in new cosmetics and an increased number of tiers. All you have to do is join the Fracture Tenrai Fiesta event playlist and complete various challenges.

There are plenty of unique cosmetics and rewards you can unlock in the more than 30 tier event. One of the best benefits is that all of your progress will carry over from previous events, so you can continue right where you left off. The following rewards are from the first event back in November. However, 343 updated the rewards list for January and got rid of all XP and Challenge Boosts above Tier 10.

Fracture: Tenrai event changes

Unlike previous events where players can only progress through seven tiers of the Event Pass per week, January’s Fracture: Tenrai event increases the number to 10. Another adjustment includes the rotation of challenges. Instead of working through non-event-related challenges to get to Tenrai Event Challenges, players will always make progress towards one Event Challenge for the week. This allows Event Challenges to appear in your Challenge rotation sooner.

As mentioned previously, all XP and Challenge Boosts above tier 10 have been removed. The decision was made because 343 felt cosmetic items were far more exciting than XP boosts. Replacing the previous rewards are 11 new free cosmetic items. The items include premium offerings that were originally only available in the store.

Halo Infinite’s Fracture: Tenrai event runs from January 4 to January 11.