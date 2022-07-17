Harpers Ferry location in Fallout 76

Harpers Ferry is one of those locations in Fallout 76 that you will find yourself returning to repeatedly. This is because there is plenty of loot to find, enemies to fight, and merchants to buy items from. On top of that, it is the best place to farm the Marine Armor plans. You will undoubtedly want to remember where Harpers Ferry is on the Fallout 76 map.

Harpers Ferry location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Harpers Ferry is one of the areas that you will visit later in the campaign of Fallout 76. This town is located on the eastern side of the map in the area known as The Mire. You can easily reach this area by heading east from the Top of the World location. Other nearby areas include Berkeley Springs, the Sunday Brothers’ Cabin, and Camp Venture. On the map, you can recognize the area as the part of the map where the river splits.

Related: Where to find Gulper Lagoon in Fallout 76

What to do at Harpers Ferry

There are many things to do at Harpers Ferry when compared to other areas in the game. There is plenty of notable loot that you can find throughout the town including holotapes, weapon and armor plans, recipes, and more. These can be found throughout the different buildings in the area and may require server hopping to locate them all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking for public events, Harpers Ferry is home to the Dropped Connection Enclave Event. This event is one that is needed for the Enclave mission for the campaign. You can also get some good loot by completing it. The Moonshine Jamboree public event was added to the nearby Sunday Brothers’ Cabin with the Test Your Metal update, giving you more to do in the area.

Lastly, you will complete multiple missions in the area such as the following:

Reassembly Required

Tracking Unknowns

Bucket List

Waste Management

All of these missions are either main campaign missions or side missions that you can complete. The only campaign mission that is completed in Harpers Ferry is Reassembly Required.