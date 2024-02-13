Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Event – Dates, Rewards, & WoW Crossover

Recommended Videos

Hearthstone is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. With this milestone, the developers have decided to celebrate with the players by running special events with new rewards and activities to enjoy during the festivities.

Multiple activities will be running on different dates, so to make sure you have all the details on what you can expect from each phase of the anniversary event, we’ve compiled all the information into this guide with dates, rewards, and details on Hearthstone’s big birthday bash.

All Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Events and Celebrations

Image via Blizzard

Blizzard is celebrating this major anniversary in a big way, and players for both Hearthstone and World of Warcraft will have plenty of rewards they can get during the event duration.

13 Special Cards & Anniversary Quests

Starting on February 27, players who log into the game will be treated to 13 special cards, each one for every class in the game, as well as an extra special card featuring Harth Stonebrew, the dwarf innkeeper who has been the face of the game since its release.

Image via Blizzard

In addition, the event quests will go live on this date and run through until March 19. As you complete these quests, you’ll earn golden versions of all the gift cards and a special birthday-themed coin card. To top it off, there will be a legendary quest released on March 11, the official anniversary, which once completed, will earn you a 10th anniversary card back.

No details have been released on what these quests will entail. Still, we imagine they will include some of the usual ones players have seen for playing games, using keywords, etc, and potentially a few throwback ones to celebrate the game’s history.

Play Through the Game’s History in a Special Twist Game Mode

In March, there will be a new version of the game mode Twist players can enjoy, and this one will be themed all around the history of Hearthstone.

On March 1, when it goes live, Legacy cards will be the only cards that can be used. The next day, on March 2, the first expansion, Curse of Naxxramas, will be added to the pool; the day after, Goblins and Gnomes, and so on, until every expansion has been added and the whole of the games collection is included in the mode.

The Tunes of Hearthstone Are Coming to Streaming Platforms

Image via Blizzard

Along with the legendary quest release, March 11 will also see the release of Hearthstone: Music from the Tavern on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

This will include over 30 tracks from the game, and you can expect two more album releases later this year with even more music from the game. No details have yet been shared on what tracks this will include.

Community Day and Twitch Drops

Along with all the goodies in the game, there will also be an anniversary-themed community day from March 11, 10 AM PT to March 12, 10 AM PT, which will see popular Hearthstone streamers join in on the celebration and give players and viewers plenty of Twitch Drops they can claim during the day. You’ll need your Battle.net account connected to your Twitch account to progress towards and claim the drops.

Details on the community day will be shared closer to the event.

World of Warcraft Crossover Event

Image via Blizzard

Hearthstone isn’t the only Blizzard game that will be included in the celebrations, as World of Warcraft, the flagship title to which Hearthstone owes its creation, will be joined in the festivities starting on March 11, where players who log into Hearthstone will receive the Fiery Hearthsteed in World of Warcraft retail for free. This looks similar to the Hearthsteed mount included in a previous event, only this time, it’s got a darker look with a fiery effect.

Along with this, from March 11 to 18, you can find special Hearthstone matches in the capital cities of WoW, which will include special encounters where players will take on iconic minions, add them to their decks, and earn more Hearthstone-themed rewards for their characters!