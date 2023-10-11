Hellbade – Tips For Senua’s Combat Systems

Senua is a warrior in Hellblade who is facing her serious psychosis, and along with it, she is on a journey to fight with darkness for her beloved. In various paths, Senua encounters the guards of darkness some of them are with swords, some with axes and shields, and some with heavy weapons like a massive axe. The combat system of this game is pretty awesome you will need some patience to understand it and it will take time to master.

There are also various combos that you can read in this guide that will help you to take down an enemy in less time. below are the combinations you can try out, and above that is the control guide that will help you to understand how this combination works. Thanks to Reddit source for the info on the combat system you can find more on the source link at the end.

Hellblade Senua’s Combat Combos List

Left Mouse Key – Fast Strike

Right Mouse Key – Heavy Strike

Melee Attack – F

Block – Left Control

Evade – Space Bar

Senua only has a Sword as a weapon in the game, and she has the mirror to focus and slow down time a bit, but her ability to use the Sword in the best way is the only way to survive.

Basic Moves in Close Combat

Fast Strike – Low Damage Attack

Heavy Strike – Slow but High Damage with Sword.

Melee – Slow but High Damage with Sword. Good for enemy with Shield.

Best Moves When When In Motion

Senua can also run and attack, she can also dodge back, front, and sideways. Now you can use multiple buttons to perform the moves.

Shift + W + Fast Strike – Thrust In Enemy with force.

Shift + W + Heavy Strike – Vertical Heavy Slash with a Jump.

Shift + W + Melee – Senua Jumps and strikes with knee. Must try.

Dodging Enemies Attack

Dodging is also important, ample of time you will see yourself surrounded by enemies, in the start, there are slow ones, later the guard with Two axes is the faster and boss Valravn. For them, you have to be very quick. Space is used for evading, you can still perform parry attacks. But is best to avoid them if you are not good in that you have hold space to perform them. You can perform the below ones.

Fast Parry Attack

Heavy Parry Attack

Melee Parry Attack

Attack Combos

Combos are very beneficial but tough, you will have to discover this on your own because it will require dealing with heavier enemies. We had seen this on Reddit and thus sharing it here, the official source is at the end of this guide, do share your views on which one of these you find best.

Fast > Fast > Fast > Fast: A good one for guard break.

Heavy > Heavy > Heavy: Use when Senua is having low health.

Fast > Fast > Heavy > Heavy: Two Heavy Attacks.

Heavy > Heavy > Fast > Fast > Fast / Fast > Heavy > Heavy > Fast: Senua stabs the sword in enemy, can be good for high damage.

Fast > Fast > Melee / Heavy > Heavy > Melee: Left Hook for Melee.

So these are few suggested Sword attacks you can use, on the source below you can also know about Gramr attacks, but there are not much, still there are many combinations you can try out.

Source: Reddit