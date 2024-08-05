Helldivers 2: How To Resupply Yourself With Supply Pack

Supply pack is one of the best support stratagems in Helldivers 2. It is even much more useful when you start using it on yourself. Ammo, grenades, stims, and anything that you need are just right there in your supply backpack. However, Helldivers 2 outright does not tell you how exactly to resupply self using the supply pack.

How to Use Resupply Pack on Self in Helldivers 2

Source: Arrowhead via Gamepur

You can resupply yourself from the supply pack in Helldivers 2 by pressing the ‘Down key’ on controller or ‘5’ on keyboard.

This button prompt will allow your Helldiver to get a pack from the supply backpack. It will replenish lost ammo, stims, grenades, and other items. Once you put this action into your muscle memory, you will hardly feel the need to reach nearby POIs for ammo, stims, and grendaes.

The supply pack stratagem is designed to be used for the teammates. However, you may sometimes need to top yourself up with ammo, stims, or grenades during battle. In times like these, you must know how to resupply self in Helldivers 2.

Otherwise, you could be a second away from being smushed by a Bile Titan, rammed by a Charger, or obliterated to smithereens by a Hulk.

But when you see a teammate crying for ‘I need stims’ or ‘outta ammo’, you should rush towards them and give them the supply pack instead of using it on self in Helldivers 2. After all, you cannot spread the managed Democracy without helping each other out in the field.

