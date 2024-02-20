How to Unlock & Play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

Recommended Videos

While the bulk of Helldivers 2‘s gameplay is all about dropping down onto alien worlds and fighting all sorts of alien scum alongside a battalion of dedicated soldiers, it’s also about having fun playing silly games like rock, paper, scissors.

Since its release, Helldivers 2 has delighted players with a fantastic combination of bombastic gameplay and a somewhat hilarious premise, the concept of an entire army of soldiers battling against hordes of humanoid machines and giant bugs. While server issues have hampered the experience in many ways, players have still found fun activities to keep them busy when they do get into the game, be it waiting around for other players while engaging in a thrilling match of rock, paper, scissors, or killing the enemies of Super Earth.

How to Play Rock, Paper, Scissors in Helldivers 2

To play Rock, Paper Scissors in Helldivers 2, players need to equip the Emote and then use it in their ship. Another player must then interact with them to activate the game, after which both will get the option to choose rock, paper, or scissors, and a winner will emerge based on those choices.

It’s a simple minigame that fits well with the others in the game, such as Stratagem Hero. The idea with this Emote is that it gives players a chance to pull off an insane interaction while in the middle of the battlefield. It’s pretty difficult to line up a hug while Bile Titans are spewing acid and chasing players down, let alone a full game of rock, paper, scissors.

It’s unknown if Arrowhead Game Studios will add more Emotes similar to this into Helldivers 2 in the future. Given the game’s popularity and how much players are asking for even more cosmetics to use with their Helldivers, though, it certainly seems likely.

How to Get the Rock, Paper, Scissors Emote in Helldivers 2

To get the Rock, Paper, Scissors Emote in Helldivers 2, players need to purchase it from page eight of the Helldivers Mobilise! Warbond Acquisitions menu. This is the game’s version of a battle pass where players exchange Warbonds earned from missions for various rewards.

Before unlocking anything from page eight of the Acquisitions menu, players must purchase almost everything from the previous pages. Each page unlocks after a certain number of Warbonds have been spent, so players really need to put in the work if they want this incredible Emote.