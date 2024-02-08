Recommended Videos

While online games and games-as-a-service have their advantages with a constant flow of new content and quests, there is one big downside to consider. That downside is the servers being down, and Helldivers 2 players need to pay attention if this happens.

Getting into a new online game is always tricky. There are so many things to consider, such as how often it will be updated, what the grind for new gear is like, and how stable the servers are. In the case of Helldivers 2, it might seem like servers aren’t an issue, but they very much are because of the game’s always-online nature. That’s why it’s good to know if the servers are officially down or not, according to players or the developer.

How to Check if the Helldivers 2 Servers Are Down

Image via PlayStation

At the time of writing, the Helldivers 2 servers should come online at 9 AM GMT/1 AM PT on February 8, 2024. Any players checking if the servers are live before this will be disappointed because they don’t go live until the game does.

We will be keeping an eye on the game’s server status and will update this article as soon as we know if the servers are live or are experiencing issues. We will also include any support the developer has provided for issues that occur so all players can get back into the game as quickly as possible.

Global launch times for HELLDIVERS 2! When is it dropping for you?



HELLDIVERS 2 on PS5 and PC:https://t.co/D7KATLPUj2https://t.co/ypmb6aYsdT pic.twitter.com/lHYGHIN6Lz — HELLDIVERS 2™ (@helldivers2) February 5, 2024

This was all confirmed well in advance of the game’s release in a post from the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account. However, those players checking a few hours or days after this initial release may find that the servers are down if this information hasn’t been updated.

How to Check the Server Status for Helldivers 2

Image via PlayStation

To check the server status for Helldivers 2, players must see if anything relating to serves has been posted by the game’s official Twitter account. This is where any server outages planned by the development team will be posted about, possibly in advance of the serves going down.

If players find that the game’s servers are down and there’s no word on the official Twitter account, it could mean that the outage is unplanned. The last port of call is the official PlayStation Twitter account, where players will see any alerts the company has posted as the game’s publisher.