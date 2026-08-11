Complete Heroes RNG Fusion Guide

Fusion is one of the most useful progression mechanics in Heroes RNG, allowing you to combine duplicate Heroes into stronger versions of the same character. In this guide, we’ll explain how Fusion works, where to find the Fusion Machine, and exactly how many copies you need to reach each Star level.

Recommended Videos

How Does Fusion Work in Heroes RNG?

Image via Gamepur

Fusion is a mechanic in Heroes RNG that allows you to combine 10 copies of the same Hero (with the same mutation and star level) into a single upgraded version. The resulting Hero gains one Star and receives a 1.5x DPS multiplier, making Fusion particularly useful when you have a large number of duplicate Heroes sitting in your inventory.

The important thing to remember is that the DPS bonuses from each Star are multiplicative rather than additive. This means that a two-Star Hero doesn’t simply have a 2x DPS bonus. Instead, its DPS is multiplied by 1.5x for the first Star and another 1.5x for the second, resulting in a total multiplier of 2.25x.

The same pattern continues for every additional Star, making highly fused Heroes considerably stronger than their base versions. However, the number of copies required for each Star increases 10-fold.

How Many Heroes Do You Need for Each Star?

The number of copies required increases dramatically with every Star because each Fusion requires 10 copies of the previous Star level and mutation. Here is a table of the first 10 Star levels, the required number of duplicates, and the resulting DPS buffs:

Star Level Copies of Base Hero Required Total DPS Multiplier 0 Stars 1 1x 1 Stars 10 1.5x 2 Stars 100 2.25x 3 Stars 1,000 3.38x 4 Stars 10,000 5.06x 5 Stars 100,000 7.59x 6 Stars 1,000,000 11.39x 7 Stars 10,000,000 17.09x 8 Stars 100,000,000 25.63x 9 Stars 1,000,000,000 38.44x 10 Stars 10,000,000,000 57.67x

Where to Find the Fusion Machine in Heroes RNG

Image via Gamepur

The Fusion Machine can be found in the Dark Forest, which is the third area in Heroes RNG. Once you’ve unlocked Dark Forest, head to the Fusion Machine to start combining your duplicate Heroes. You don’t need to search through menus or unlock a separate Fusion feature, as the machine itself is where you perform the entire process.

Heroes RNG Fusion FAQ

Q: Should I Fuse every duplicate Hero? A: Not necessarily. While Fusion is useful for increasing DPS, it’s generally better to prioritize strong Heroes you expect to keep using rather than waste time fusing ones you’re never going to deploy.

Q: Does Fusion work with different Heroes? A: No. You need 10 copies of the same Hero (with the same mutation) to perform a Fusion.

Q: How many copies do you need for 3 Stars? A: You need 1,000 copies of the original Hero to reach three Stars.

Q: How much DPS does Fusion give? A: Each Star increases the hero’s DPS by a 1.5x multiplier. The bonuses stack multiplicatively, meaning multiple Stars result in 1.5x being multiplied repeatedly (e.g. 1.5 * 1.5 * 1.5).

Q: How many Heroes do you need to Fuse? A: You need 10 copies of the same Hero to perform a Fusion and increase its Star level by one.

That’s everything you need to know about Fusion in Heroes RNG. The system is relatively simple at first, but the number of copies required quickly skyrockets as you chase higher Star levels. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn more about the game, check out all the other Roblox content here at Gamepur, including our list of Heroes RNG codes!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy