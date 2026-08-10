How to Get Imperial Vanguard & Infernal Warden in Be The Final Boss

Everything you need to know about how to get Imperial Vanguard and Infernal Warden in Be The Final Boss!

If you’re looking for the rarest units in Be The Final Boss, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Imperial Vanguard and Infernal Warden. Both are Secret-rarity units, making them some of the hardest-to-obtain and strongest units in the game. In the guide below, we will explain how to get Imperial Vanguard and Infernal Warden in Be The Final Boss, their stats, passives, and more.

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How to Obtain Imperial Vanguard & Infernal Warden in Be The Final Boss

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Imperial Vanguard and Infernal Warden are two Secret-rarity units introduced in Update 4 of Be The Final Boss, and you can only get them as rewards from Raids after dealing 30M DMG. The damage must come from you and your units, and damage from other players isn’t counted toward unit drops.

When Do Raids Happen?

Raids happen every 30 minutes, and you can join them 20 seconds before the timer runs out. You can see the time remaining before the next raid in the bottom right of your screen. Note that which unit you get depends on which raid boss spawns. The raid boss spawn is completely random, though.

Imperial Vanguard Stats & Passives

Unit Stats Passive Imperial Vanguard Guard

630 ATK

7,920 HP

6 Range

4 Cost Active: Imperial Bulwark

Gain 40% Damage Reduction for 4s and restore 15% of Max Health. No cost.

Infernal Warden Stats & Passives

Unit Stats Passive Infernal Warden Melee

1,260 ATK

5,220 HP

5 Range

4 Cost Active: Warden Strike

Deal 100% ATK damage; gain 1 Energy. Damage 100%.

Passive: Infernal Ring

Every fifth attack: deal 160% ATK damage to up to 5 enemies and burn them for 35% ATK per second for 4s.

Be The Final Boss Raid Secret Units FAQ

Q: Are Infernal Warden and Imperial Vanguard only dropped from Raids? A: Yes, both Infernal Warden and Imperial Vanguard are only obtainable in raids. The chances of them dropping with Shiny/Cursed/Demonic variations are extremely low.

Q: Are Infernal Warden and Imperial Vanguard even worth getting? A: Yes, both Infernal Warden and Imperial Vanguard are worth getting, especially early on when you want to save your Secret Fusion Shards for your Demonic units.

Q: How do you reach 30M DMG in a raid? A: 30M DMG dealt in a Raid is a big achievement, and to do it, you’ll need to use only the meta units. Check out our Be The Final Boss tier list to learn which units are the best.

That does it for our guide on how to get Imperial Vanguard and Infernal Warden in Be The Final Boss. We’ll update this guide if the developers introduce new ways to obtain either unit or change the Raid reward system. Until then, be sure to bookmark this post and visit the Roblox section here on Gamepur for more helpful content, including our list of Be The Final Boss codes!

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