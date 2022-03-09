Hitman 3 Elusive Target Arcade – The Vitae Silent Assassin guide

The Vitae is an Elusive Target Arcade mission added to Hitman 3 as part of its March roadmap. It has three targets for you to kill, each with a new complication that makes the standard mission a little more challenging. This guide explains how to complete the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Elusive Target Arcade warning

Elusive Target Arcade missions have a punishment for players who fail any part. If you die during any assassination attempts, you’ll be locked out of the mission for twelve hours. To avoid this, you can press start and restart the mission, or even replan it, but you can’t quit or fail, or you’ll be locked out. We recommend familiarizing yourself with our routes before attempting each mission, meaning you can confidently attack each one when the time comes.

Level 1 – The Liability

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first target is The Liability. He’s a safety inspector who cuts every corner possible. The complications for this target are that you must not kill the guide, and you can only pacify one NPC in the entire run. You don’t need any special equipment, but you will need to bring the coin with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your starting location, we chose the club entrance because it’s the closest, make your way to the outdoor bar and around the back of the seating area by the juice bar across the bridge. This leads to a walkway along the canal. You must walk until you reach the point between the two large containers on your left and place a coin on the walkway to your right, as close to the water as possible. See below for a map reference for where to place the coin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use instinct to look a the wall between the containers on your left and wait for the NPC to come and sit in the chair against it. This is your target. You need to flip a coin against the low wall near your feet to distract him and draw him to your location. This only works because the NPC can’t access the area above that low wall, so the coin must be flipped against it, or the distraction won’t work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you must run around and past the target so that you can bump into the bodyguard and guide that will follow him. Keep bumping into them because it will prevent them from following the target. Do this long enough to ensure that the target has made his way to the distraction’s source, seen the second coin on the floor, and started to pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re sure the target is distracted by the coin on the floor, run around to him and push him into the canal. As long as you’re quick, the guide and bodyguard will give up their walk around to the canal and move away. Now you can leave using any exit you wish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 2 – The Ascensionist

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second target in this Elusive Target Arcade mission is The Ascensionist. For her, there’s one extra complication that only allows you to pacify one NPC for the entire run. We have a specific loadout for this target that requires a briefcase and the Remote Emetic Gas Device. However, the Remote Emetic Gas Device must be smuggled in through the atrium toilet.

Screenshot by gamepur

From the starting location in the atrium, you need to get through a frisk as quickly as possible so that you can climb the stairs. Once you’ve been frisked, run over to the atrium toilet, which should be marked on your map as an optional objective. There’s a man inside the bathroom with the Remote Emetic Gas Device, and if he sees you pick it up, you’ll lose the Silent Assassin rating. So instead, open the bathroom door, throw your briefcase outside to create a distraction and draw him out, then run in. You should have a few seconds in which to pick up your weapon and hide it from his view.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, run to the main bathroom in the Black Gold Bar. See above for a map reference for this location. Head into one of the cubicles and close the door. Now you can conceal the Remote Emetic Gas Device in your briefcase and head back out to the bar. Don’t stray too far from the main bathroom doors, though, because you need to keep an eye out for your target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your target can see through any disguise, so hide in the crowds until she comes up to the bar. She’ll head out to the balcony before moving to the bathroom doors, at which point another NPC will get up and speak to her. At this point, you need to run up to both of these NPCs and trigger your Remote Emetic Gas Device. You need to poison both of them, or the route won’t work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If both NPCs are poisoned, they’ll both head into the bathroom to throw up. Your target will go to an empty cubicle, so follow her inside. All you need to do now is drown her and find an exit. Even if the body is found, it will count as an accidental kill and preserve your Silent Assassin rating.

Level 3 – The Heartbreaker

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final target in this Elusive Target Arcade mission is The Heartbreaker. It has the same complication as the others, meaning you can only pacify one NPC in the run. For this route, you’ll need the coin and a briefcase with the Remote Emetic Gas Device inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This run needs to be fast, so you may have to restart it a couple of times before you get it right. From the parking lot starting location, move into the circular garden in the center, remove the Remote Emetic Gas Device from the briefcase, and conceal it again. Next, move to the opposite side of the circular garden and pick up the invitation sitting on the wall behind the NPC on the phone. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of the parking lot are two guards standing at the entrance to the fields of lavender below the villa. You need to wait for the guards to look away before sneaking past them and to the left. You could try using a coin to help you here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move through the lavender to stay in cover and work your way along to the restricted side of the parking lot. Guards patrol this area, so wait for them to look away before vaulting down. Head right to the end of the parking lot and wait for the guards to move away from each other and allow you to sneak through the middle of the area to the other side. Hide from them using the nearby cars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve moved across, open the van and take out the book that’s in there. This is what you need to separate your target from his clients. To leave this area, flip a coin next to the car in front of the guard at the end of the walkway. Cautiously sneak past him and the other guards and vault over the barrier when he moves away. You should have enough time to get past without being fully seen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to head to the party. Use the usual route that goes past the NPC looking for invitations. If you’ve been fast enough, you should see your target and clients ahead of you. Run into the main reception building and hand either of the clients the book you just picked up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as the clients have moved away, gas the target with your briefcase. This will force him upstairs to the balcony, where you can then push him over to kill him. The only thing left is to get out of the area, but the only viable exit is in the vineyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get down the stairs and over to the vineyard easily, but once you’re in the field, you’re trespassing. Avoiding the workers and guards is simple, but leaving is a challenge. You must flip a coin to draw the guard away from the gate whilst also avoiding the gaze of the nearby worker. If you get the coin right, you’ll be able to exit the mission without anyone seeing you.