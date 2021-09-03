Hitman 3 Elusive Target – The Procurers Silent Assassin guide

The Procurers is the first Elusive Target in Season of Gluttony and a brand new one for Hitman 3’s Dartmoor location. In it, Agent 47 is sent to take out a rather gruesome embalmer and chef duo who are doing exactly what you think they are. This guide covers how to take these targets out with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Elusive Target warning

As with all Elusive Targets, you have one chance to complete this mission. Once you start completing objectives, which in this case means killing one of the targets, you can’t restart. However, up until you complete an objective, you can restart the mission. We suggest that you follow our route a few times without killing the targets. This will give you an idea of where the toughest points in the mission are and where you might need to do something different to make your life easier. Then, once you’re comfortable, you can take the mission on for real.

Advanced route

This route requires a few items that you’ll need to have unlocked throughout the Hitman 3 campaign. However, it’s a fast Silent Assassin route that’s still a test for even highly skilled players.

Loadout

The loadout for this route requires you to start on the main road starting location. You’ll need to bring a briefcase with a melee weapon in it, such as an axe or knife. Select the deliveries smuggled item location and put the Kalmer-1 tranquilizer gun there. Your concealed weapon should be the Sieker 1 pistol, which poisons any target it hits. The gear we’ve chosen is the modern sedative syringe, but even a fast-acting sedative item such as the Bubble Queen Gum from The Gluttony Gobbling would work.

Step 1: Get into the mansion

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the starting location, head into the mansion down the main stealth path. Vault the wall and sneak across the stream to get into the grounds. Vault into the front garden and then get into the tall shrubs to the right of the main entrance. There’s an open window here that you can vault into. See below for a map reference for this window.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This window leads you into the mansion. Now head out the closed door to your left, turn right down the hallway and run past the housekeeper. Turn right at the end of the corridor, next to the trolley, and run down to the door to the kitchen. See below for a map reference for this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Jack Roe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the Sieker 1 to shoot your first target, the chef. Now turn around, go back down the corridor, turn left, then take the first door on the left. This leads to the bathroom. Get your melee weapon out of your briefcase in here and wait for the first target to come inside. When he does, kill him and hide his body in the trunk. You could also hide in the trunk, wait for him to begin vomiting, and then drown him for an accidental kill.

Step 3: Robert Burk

Once you’ve hidden Roe’s body, come out of the bathroom and head back to the kitchen door. This time you’re going to go through the door that’s straight ahead and leads outside. Move around the housekeeper and vault over the wall to your right as soon as you’re through the door. This gets you behind the van. Move forward and pick up your tranquilizer gun from the box on the right.

Now circle around and use the low hedge and other objects to come back on yourself without being seen by the NPCs. Next, you need to go down the staircase in front of you and then head left. You must now climb the ladder shortcut up to the bedroom. Be careful here because there’s a housekeeper on the balcony.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your sedative to take out the housekeeper. Now you need to wait for the perfect moment to strike inside. Keep an eye out for Burk. He’ll enter and examine the dead body with an entourage of bodyguards. Wait for him to leave, and then wait for the bodyguard in the room to move to the right. When he does, tranquilize him, and then tranquilize the housekeeper on the left-hand side of the room.

Now you must quickly hide the housekeeper’s body in the nearby wardrobe. Then, open the secret door in the bookcase and hide the bodyguard in there. Stay inside and wait for Burk to return. When he does, his bodyguard will come to the wall near the secret door. Open the door and wait for Burk to busy himself with the body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as Burk starts to examine the body, move out and subdue the bodyguard. This may be easier with a thrown object. Then, use your melee weapon to kill Burk. Leave both bodies and head to the nearest exit, but you’ll get more XP for using the boat exit.