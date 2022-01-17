Hitman 3 Featured Contract – Curry Criminals Silent Assassin guide

Curry Criminals is a Featured Contract in Hitman 3 that tasks Agent 47 with taking out those ICA employees that are going against the grain of the local restaurant. Two targets must be taken out using the dumpling chef disguise for bonus experience, but this guide explains how to kill every target without changing your disguise for a rating of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this mission, it’s best to pick the restaurant kitchen starting location. This gives you the dumpling chef disguise from the start, meaning you don’t need to worry about picking it up. You’ll need a silenced pistol, we chose the Goldballer, and the Coin as a distraction. Finally, you can make life easier for yourself by bringing the Guru’s Emetic Grenade or the Remote Emetic Gas Device, but they’re not an essential part of this route.

Step 1: Get into the facility and kill your first target

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is leave the restaurant kitchen through the back door and go down the stairs. In the alley, there’s a container with a keypad on it. Use the code 0118 to get inside and enter the ICA facility. Below is a map reference for this container.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside and take the door to your left instead of following the grey line. Use your camera to open the vent in this room and vault into the security office. You need to sneak past the guards in here and through the door on the left-hand wall at the back of the office. There’s a Tier 1 security dongle on the desk in front of you as you move through the office, or in the corridor, through the door, after you’ve snuck past the guards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the corridor, and you’ll emerge on the opposite side of the security checkpoint. Make your way through the large doors ahead of you while avoiding the security camera, and you’ll be able to see your first target. He’s walking around in the large office ahead of you, and there’s a security guard in the way as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your camera to unlock the door between you and the target. Then, use your Coin to draw out the guard, subdue him, and store him in the locker in this area. Next, do the same with the target, but kill him before storing his body. Finally, go into the room and pick up the Tier 2 security dongle from the desk just inside. You’ll need it.

Step 2: Downstairs to the second target

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your second target is down the stairs through the Tier 2 security room behind you. Use your Silenced Pistol to shoot out the security camera in the doorway before unlocking the door with your camera. You can get to the bottom of the stairs without being seen, but hide behind the low wall and wait for Royce to come through with her security guard. She’ll chat to the man at the desk to the left of the area before moving away. In the meantime, use your camera to close the large glass window in the area at the bottom of the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Royce has moved away, go around to the man in the reception area and subdue him. Drag his body to the right, and you’ll find a wardrobe that you can hide his body in. Then, go over to where your target is standing with another NPC and lean against the low wall. Flip a coin just beside you to draw your target over. Then subdue them and drag them to the same wardrobe in the reception area to your left. Be careful as you do this because there seems to be a glitch that causes one security guard to see you in certain specific places on the floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Two methods for your third target

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your third target is in the security room along the hall from your second target. Again, you can get there quickly without being seen, but be sure to either shoot out the security camera in the open hall on your way or use your camera to close the glass wall. There are two ways to kill this target, who is sitting in a chair at the back of the office. You can either use whichever Emetic Device you brought with you to poison the guard that walks around behind them to get them out of the way or sneak past all the guards and get into the bathroom at the end of the room. See below for a map reference for the bathroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the bathroom, flip a coin to draw in your target. Then, go into one of the stalls and flip a second coin to get them to come to you. Shoot them in the head when you see them and hide their body in the closet in the bathroom. If you’ve poisoned the second guard, you’ll need to do this quickly or subdue them first to avoid them walking in on you disposing of their colleague.

Step 4: Use the vents to get your fourth target and escape

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leave the security room and use your camera to enter the vent through the nearby entrance. There’s a screwdriver to your left as you get into this vent, so pick it up and follow the path to the ladder at the end. See below for a map reference for this ladder’s location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the screwdriver to open the vent at the bottom of the ladder. This gets you into a Tier 3 area without the security dongle. Shoot the camera in this corridor immediately, or you’ll get caught out by it. Next, you need to use your camera on the controls inside the room in this corridor to close the windows, so the NPC in there doesn’t see what you’re doing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to use the fusebox on the right-hand side of this corridor to distract your fourth target into investigating it. Turn the fuses back on as soon as you can to avoid another NPC investigating as well. Hide around the corner and shoot the target when they come to look at the fuses. Then, you can put their body in the cupboard nearby and head into the vent again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the vent along until you find a ladder and a switch. You need to lower this ladder to climb up and escape. Ensure you watch out for the two guards at the top, but once you’re past them, you can choose whichever exit you want to get away. See below for a map reference for this ladder.