Hitman 3 Featured Contract – The Follicle Paradox Silent Assassin guide

The Follicle Paradox is a Featured Contract added to Hitman 3 by IO Interactive developers. The theme with this Contract is envy, which is why Agent 47 needs to kill two bald challengers to his throne. This guide covers how to complete the Contract with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this Contract, you’ll need a lethal poison, preferably the lethal poison vial, a pistol, and a briefcase with any sniper rifle inside. It’s essential that your sniper rifle is silenced, so don’t bring along a loud gun because it will ruin your rank. The starting location with this route is the River-Side Walkway, and the suit we’ve chosen to go with is the Tactical Gear with Hunters Hat.

Step 1: Get to your first target

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your starting location, run to the right until you reach the position on the walkway that’s above the yellow container. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to throw your briefcase against the container to distract the NPC down there. Then, vault over the edge and drop down. Subdue the NPC and then drag her body to the container behind you. After that, pick up your briefcase and make your way to the door with a keypad in the container. The code for this door is 0118, so enter it and go inside the ICA facility.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Work your way through the ICA Facility until you reach the doors near your first target. Below is a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Kill the first target

You need to wait for the target to walk away from you towards the end of the alley. As they start to move, open the door and sneak out, but avoid the camera above the door. This target will drink from a water bottle at the opposite end of the alleyway, so poison it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This sets up a kill, and now you need to exit the area. We found the best way out is going up the stairs in this courtyard because it gets you onto the roof.

Step 3: Reach the second target

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find it easier to reach your second target by going up the stairs and onto the roof. Make your way across the roof and down to the roof of the apartment building, where Hush’s large satellite is based. Then, take out your sniper rifle from its briefcase and holster it on Agent 47’s back. You need to get across this roof, go up the bamboo scaffolding, and reach the door to Hush’s private lab. Below is a map reference for this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The code for this door is 2552. Inside there are two NPCs that you need to subdue and hide in the locker. Make sure Hush doesn’t disturb you by checking on his location with instinct. Then, run through the room to the opposite side and vault out of the window. Follow the ledge to the left, and you’ll end up at the window where your second target is locked in the bathroom.

Step 4: Kill the second target

Screenshot by Gamepur

To kill this target, you need to be quick when the time is right. Wait for the lab assistant to start talking to the target. He’ll turn away from the window and move to the door. As their conversation comes to an end, vault into the bathroom, take out your sniper rifle and shoot the target. Now all you need to do is put the body in the locker and go back the way you came to escape. Pick any exit you like, but remember to ditch your sniper rifle at some point before you reach ground level, or everyone will suspect you.