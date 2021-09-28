How to unlock the Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat in Hitman 3

Hitman 3 has a plethora of suits for you to unlock for Agent 47 to wear. Some are locked within certain missions like the Seasons of Sin Collection, others are unlocked through location mastery, and some are only available to those who complete time-limited events. This guide covers how to unlock the Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat.

How to unlock the Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat

You can unlock the Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat by completing The Bookkeeper Elusive Target. This mission will be available between October 15 to 25 during Season of Envy. However, it’s a legacy Elusive Target from Hitman 2016, so there’s a good chance that it will be brought back to Hitman 3 in the future if you missed it the first time around.

Once you’ve unlocked it, you’ll be able to find the suit from your collection whenever you plan a new mission. The Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat should show up in the tactical subheading within the suit menu. If you also have the Tactical Gear suit, this will be placed next to it. The Tactical Gear With Hunters Hat is an upgrade on that suit because it has a brilliant hat made from the same fabric that Agent 47 can wear to disguise himself further. It has no implications on gameplay, though.