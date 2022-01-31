hitman-3-silent-assassin-guide-for-colorado

Colorado’s Freedom Fighters mission is the most complicated of all the locations from the first game in the Hitman reboot trilogy. You’ve got to kill four targets in it and use a specialized exit to escape unscathed. This guide explains how to complete the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Everything you need can be found in the Colorado map itself. However, it doesn’t hurt to bring along a silenced pistol, like the Krugermeier 2-2 Dark, and coin just in case you rush past items you need. The starting location we’ve used is the basic one outside of the farm.

Step 1: Get your disguise and set up two kills

From your starting location, vault through the gap in the fence into the farm. You should see two soldiers talking ahead of you near a generator. Turn the generator off to distract a soldier, but turn it on again before moving back to hide behind some cover. When the soldier investigates, subdue him, drag him back to the container near the gap you used to vault over, dump his body, and take his disguise.

Next, you need to run to the metal shed nearby, where two NPCs aimlessly walk around. There’s some rat poison in the corner near the door to the bathroom. Pick this up and use it to poison the water that’s on the table behind you. Make sure you wait until the NPCs aren’t watching you before you poison it. See below for a map reference for this shed.

While you wait for the NPC to drink the poison, run over to the top-left corner of the North Orchard area on the map. There’s an NPC here that you need to subdue. See below for a map reference for this location.

In this corner, there’s an area with come computers and technicians. Behind this, near the fence, is a faucet and a container where you can dump bodies. Turn the faucet on to distract a technician into coming over to the faucet to turn it off. When they do, subdue them and dump their body in the container. There’s a chance that a guard will also investigate, in which case you’ll need to do this twice.

You’ll know that you’ve subdued the right NPC because they drop an Interpol badge. This item is crucial to killing one of your targets later. By the time you’ve done this, the NPC in the shed should have been poisoned. Run back to the shed and into the bathroom where they should be throwing up.

Subdue the NPC, take their disguise, and dump their body through the window. Then, vault out after them and dump their body in the container behind the building. You now have everything you need to kill three of your targets.

Step 2: Two kills with one battering ram

The disguise you’re wearing is for a character called Pointman, allowing you to access most areas of the farm. Run to the large red shed where there’s a training exercise going on and speak to one of your targets to trigger an event. She’ll ask you to go and sit down for the briefing and call over another one of your targets. See below for a map reference for this building.

Follow the event through by listening to the briefing and taking part in the training. When the training is over, your targets will walk over to the limo to discuss what happened. Wait until they’re not looking at you before disabling the safety on the battering ram. You do this by pressing the button on the ram itself.

Then, move to the area where your targets were standing while the training exercise was going on. Wait until the targets stand side by side and press the button to trigger the battering ram. This will kill both of your targets. Pick up the key that the target drops before moving on.

Step 3: Dump a target in the pit

The third target to kill is Penelope Graves. She’s walking around the farm with an entourage of guards. Walk up to her, wherever she is, and talk to her to trigger her to move to the tar pit. You need to run over there to meet her and have a conversation with her. See below for a map reference for the tar pit.

You need to speak with the target again, and when the conversation is over, she’ll ask her guards to leave. Wait until they’re at the edge of the area and no one is looking at the target. Then, push her over the fence and into the tar pit.

Step 4: An explosive finale

The final target requires some setting up, starting with getting a propane flask from the large red shed. See above for a map reference for the flask. When you have it, run over to the chemistry shed near the large house on this map. See below for a map reference for this location.

Place your propane flask down slightly away from the shed and head to the back. A guard is standing at the back window, one guard is inside, and your final target will walk in and out of the shed on patrol. When the target isn’t around, use a distraction to lure the outer guard into the tall grass and subdue him. Then, use the fusebox to distract the guard inside to come out and subdue him too.

You should move both bodies into the nearby container now. The target has a habit of seeing concealed bodies. It’s now time to pick up the propane flask and vault into the shed. Place the flask by the trailer with the toolbox on top so you can still see it from outside. Then, pick up the wrench from the toolbox and tamper with the larger flask near the chemistry equipment.

This kill is now set up, but the target will take a while to return. So vault out of the shed and head around the back of the farm to the smaller potting shed there. See below for a map reference for this location.

A guard will eventually come and stand outside of this shed. Use the radio to lure them inside, but hide outside of the window while you wait for them. When they enter and turn off the radio, subdue them and take their disguise. Dump their body through the window and then into the crate nearby.

Keep an eye on where your final target is using instinct. If they still haven’t headed back to the chemistry shed, you’ve got time to sneak past the camera above the back door to the house and head upstairs. Watch out for the guard that can see through your disguise and make your way into the hacker’s rooms. There’s a 3D printer in this room that you need to trigger. Wait for all the NPCs to be looking away, then trigger it. This will alert everyone nearby, so run downstairs, sneak past the camera on the front door, and make your way to the chemistry shed.

Stand by the window of the chemistry shed, wait for the target to be near the equipment, then shoot the propane flask twice. This will kill your final target, but it’s not quite time to leave yet.

Step 5: Get a mask and get out

The explosion will cause all kinds of commotion, so take your time as you head back into the main house. Use the key you picked up from your target earlier to enter the basement through a door just under the stairs. There’s a guard in the cellar that you need to subdue if you want an easy exit, so distract them from around a corner and dump their body in a container.

By the time you’ve done this, most guards should have returned to their positions. Make your way back upstairs to pick up the 3D-printed mask from the printer you triggered earlier. You can also do all this after killing your final target if you don’t want to rush. Now you can go back into the cellar, use it on the facial recognition scan, and exit the mission.