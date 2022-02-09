hitman-3-silent-assassin-guide-for-miami

The Finish Line is the primary mission in Miami in Hitman 3 and continues the storyline of Hitman 2 from Hawke’s Bay. Agent 47 is tasked with taking out the Knoxes, a father and daughter duo involved in supplying war criminals and needs to be stopped. This guide explains how to complete the mission with the rank of Silent Assassin.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The loadout for this mission is extremely simple. When you first tackle it, you’re not allowed to bring anything with you, so this route assumes you’re in the same position. The only custom item we’ve allowed is The Temper Suit from the Wrath Termination Escalation.

Step 1: Find the flamingo

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to get into the event and down to the parking lot from your starting location. This requires you to be frisked at the entrance, but that should be fine since you don’t have any illegal items with you. Find your way downstairs into the parking lot by exploring a little. There’s a door on your right that leads to a trespassing area with stairs that’s a good place to start. See below for a map reference for this door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run down the stairs and turn left at the bottom, but be sure to avoid the camera. This corridor leads to a red room with an NPC examining a broken elevator in it. You can sneak around her without being seen, then leave through the door ahead of you. This goes to the parking lot, where you can see the man in the flamingo suit in the distance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Become the flamingo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Subdue the man in the flamingo suit and drag his body to the nearest container in the parking lot behind you. Then, go back into the area you subdued him and find the man lying on the floor. You need to pick up his car keys because he was attacked by the man you’ve just subdued. With keys in hand, change into the flamingo disguise and use the car keys to find a specific van in the parking lot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the van are some documents. Pick these up and make your way to the VIP area, where your first target will soon come to meet you. These documents are what the man in the flamingo suit was going to use to blackmail Sierra Knox, and now they’re your ticket to assassinating her. See below for a map reference for the VIP area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wait in this area for the race to finish, and Sierra will eventually come to you. It’s worth exploring to find one of the screwdrivers or bricks that are lying around because you’ll need them.

Step 3: Kill Sierra

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Sierra arrives, head over and talk to her. She’ll ask you to follow her, at which point you’ll be led into a scary-looking alleyway with a plastic sheet on the floor and a van with a shovel in the back. Sierra then asks her guards to step away and will then ask for you to hand over the documents you picked up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you can throw a screwdriver or brick at Sierra to kill her. Make sure you snap her neck if you subdued her. Then drag her back towards the way you came and dump her body in the container. You’re then free to leave the area.

Step 4: Become Florida Man

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’re done being a flamingo, it’s time to become Florida Man. You can find him fishing on the pier. This is a public area, so there’s no risk of you being caught trespassing. Wait for all the surrounding NPCs to be far away from Florida Man and looking away if possible. Then, subdue him and hide his body in the nearby container. Pick up the keys he drops as well as his disguise. See below for a map reference for the pier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can do anything else, you need some rat poison. Head towards the nearby scaffolding tower and vault over the small barrier to get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go up the stairs and pick up the crowbar. Look out for the crew staff that will be working in this area. You should be able to sneak by them without being seen, but you can wait for them to move away if you want to play things safe. See below for a map reference for the crowbar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the pier and look at the restaurant. You need to use the crowbar to get inside. The safest way to do this is with the door facing the pier. Wait for the runners to pass you, and keep an eye out for any NPCs looking your way. Then, when you’re ready, unlock the door and run away as soon as it’s open. The crowbar makes a considerable amount of noise and alerts nearby NPCs. Wait for the NPCs to move away before going inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pick up the rat poison from the side and grab the speedboat key from the counter. This will allow you to use the best exit later on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only thing left to do is run to Florida Man’s food stall. You can unlock it with the key you picked up earlier and then use the rat poison to poison the food. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 5: Kill Robert

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can mess this up if you’re not careful. Three NPCs will attempt to get some food from you before Robert Knox arrives. When they do, move away from the food stall. When Robert arrives, serve him the poisoned food and wait for him to move away to be sick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Robert’s being sick, his guard will turn his back. Wait for the surrounding NPCs to look away, then push him into the water. This will kill him, meaning you can now run to the pier and use the speedboat to make a swift exit.