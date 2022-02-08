Hitman 3 Silent Assassin Suit Only guide for Hawke’s Bay

Nightcall is the primary story mission in the location of Hawke’s Bay in Hitman 3. The area kicks off the story arc for Hitman 2, picking up where things left off after Hokkaido. Agent 47 needs to find information on the person orchestrating targets from the shadows. This guide explains how to complete the mission with a rank of Silent Assassin and without changing Agent 47’s suit once.

Loadout

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t need anything specific for this route. The only item you must have with you is a silenced pistol. We like the Goldballer, but you can bring anything as long as it will kill your target.

Step 1: Head to the house and get to the computer

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your starting location, run towards the house and keep to the right-hand side. The game will provide you with a tutorial that shows you how to shoot out cameras. If it doesn’t, look for the camera above the driveway and shoot it. Head towards the garage door, but instead of following the prompts to pick the lock and enter that way, use the drainpipe to your left to climb up to the balcony.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to find a computer in this house. It’s pretty obvious, in an office on the first floor. However, you can’t get in without a password key. For that, find the painting in the office and interact with it. This will open a safe room with weapons and a password dongle inside. Pick up the password dongle, and you’ll be able to interact with the computer again.

Step 2: Go to the bathroom window and kill your target

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are many fancy ways to kill your target once you’ve interacted with the computer, but we prefer something more subtle. As the target arrives, go out of the office and into the hallway, turn left, and take the first door on the left. This leads to the balcony outside the bathroom. All you need to do now is wait for your target to come upstairs and go to the bathroom with her partner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the pair are in the bathroom, the target’s partner will hop into the shower. Wait for the shower to get steamed up so that he can’t see you kill the target, and the target can’t see you in the mirror. Then, when you’re ready, vault into the bathroom, shoot your target in the head and subdue the partner. You should hide both bodies in the nearby wardrobe to gain maximum experience.

Step 3: Exit the location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To exit the area, use the same drainpipe you climbed up at the start of the mission. There’s a guard posted at the bottom now, but you can draw him away by vaulting over the balcony and then back up again before he fully spots you. This will cause the guard to come upstairs and investigate, leaving the driveway free for you to climb down and sneak into the long grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are guards around your boat, so you need to shoot the petrol tank in the car to cause a distraction and lure them all away. This allows you to sneak by them and leave. There’s also a way to exit this location using keys and a car back at the house, but the boat is the easiest exit for beginners.