Hogwarts Legacy: All Stats & How Improve Them

Hogwarts Legacy players will quickly realize there aren’t large stat trees to manage while on their Wizarding World adventure. However, there are a handful worth keeping an eye on as you level up. Here’s what you need to know about all of the stats and how they work in Hogwarts Legacy.

Every stat and how they work in Hogwarts Legacy

There are three core stats for your character in Hogwarts Legacy. You have your Maximum Health, Offense, and Defense. Each plays a mechanic in combat, and you’ll improve them as you progress through the story. Most of these improvements will come from finding higher quality items and weaving in traits for your character.

These are how the three core stats work in Hogwarts Legacy:

Maximum Health

Your character’s Maximum Health determines how much damage your character can take before they go down. This will typically be the most health your character will have at the start of an encounter. This health bar will gradually replentish outside of battle, but you may need to use a Wiggenweld Potion during combat, as they do not automatically heal while battling other Hogwarts Legacy creatures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your character also increases their Maximum Health every time they level up. If you’re looking for the best way to keep this number, leveling up, progressing through the story, and working on side quests are the quickest options, alongside completing challenges and unlocking collections.

Offense

Your Offense stat has to do with your basic attacks and various Hogwarts Legacy spells you will use in combat. You’ll be expected to have a range of spells and abilities while fighting against magical creatures and foes in Hogwarts Legacy. The more Offensive power you have from your gear, the greater damage you can do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only boost your character’s offensive abilities by the clothing they wear. If you’re having trouble finding any of these gear pieces, we recommend exploring the larger world to track them down and add them to your collection. You can sell any items you no longer plan to wear.

Defense

The final stat you need to keep track of is your Hogwarts Legacy character’s Defense. Similar to Offense, the Defense stat will come from the gear you find in the world. Whenever an enemy hits you with an attack, the foe’s level, and attack power go into how much damage your character receives, along with how much Defense they have. It also shows how well your character can protect themselves from incoming spells when they block them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Defense is as important as your character’s Offense. As you becomes more powerful with higher levels, players will find the additional gear to beef these scores up, making your Hogwarts Legacy character a powerful opponent in combat.