Hogwarts Legacy: What Is The Boarded Door in Hogsmeade

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various secrets for you to uncover as you explore the vast reaches of the highlands. One of the mystery deals with a boarded-up door in Hogsmeade. This building is covered up, old, and dusty – not the ideal place to call home. Fortunately, this building can be put to good use — but only if you happen to be playing on the correct system.

Why is There A Boarded Door in Hogsmeade?

If you have explored Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy, you have probably seen the boarded-up building that is collecting dust. This building is located in the southeast of Hogsmeade near the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame fast travel point. Unfortunately, this area can only be accessed by those who have purchased the game on PS4 and PS5. Those who are playing the game on PC or Xbox won’t be able to access this area.

How to access Hogsmeade’s Boarded Door in Hogwarts Legacy

Gaining access to the boarded door takes some time. After you have completed the third trial, you will be able to find a house elf named Penny standing out in front of the shop. Talk to her and it will start up a PlayStation-exclusive quest called Minding Your Own Business. During this quest, you will be tasked with purchasing a shop and then clearing out the ghost that lies within it.

The Minding Your Own Business quest is one of the longest quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Once the quest is completed, you will end up with your own shop that is run by Penny. You can go to your shop to sell the gear that you obtain for more than you would be able to sell at any of the other shops.