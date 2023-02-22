How to find the Prefects Bathroom location in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various secrets for you to uncover and puzzles for you to solve. While you can find plenty of these secrets around the highlands, a large portion of them can be found within the walls of Hogwarts castle. One of the many hidden rooms of the castle is the Prefects Bathroom. This small area is where you can pick up one of the many Field Guide Pages in the castle but first, you have to locate it. This guide will show you how to find the Prefects Bathroom in Hogwarts legacy.

Prefects Bathroom location in Hogwarts Legacy

The Prefects Bathroom is one of the many hidden rooms of Hogwarts castle just like the Werewolf Tapestry Room or the Room of Requirement. Before you can access this room, you will need to learn how to pick locks using the Alohomora spell. You obtain the spell from Mr. Moon during the campaign. With the spell unlocked, make your way to the Faculty Tower Floo Flame fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the fast travel point, make your way down the hall to where Mr. Moon is typically standing and turn right. Go through the door that you go through during the quest where you learn Alohomora. Go up all of the staircases until you reach a large curved one. Once there, continue to climb the stairs. At the top of the first curved staircase, you will see an ornate door with a fish statue on either side of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use Alohomora to open the door and gain access to the Prefects Bathroom. If you enter this bathroom during the quest for Mr. Moon, you will need to sneak past the Prefects. If you come here later on, you will be able to freely walk around without worrying about getting in trouble. There is a Field Guide Page on the left side of the bathroom underneath the mermaid image on the wall. Make sure to grab it before you head out.