Have you ever dreamed of opening your own shop in the wizarding world? In Hogwarts Legacy, you can do just that by purchasing your shop from Cassandra Mason. It even comes with your own house elf. Minding Your Own Business is one of the many side quests in Hogwarts Legacy that you can find in Hogsmeade and it allows you to run your own business. Of course, not everything is what it seems in the business world. This guide will show you how to complete Minding Your Own Business in Hogwarts Legacy.

Minding Your Own Business walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Minding Your Own Business is one of the many side quests that can be found around Hogsmeade later in the game. After progressing past the second trial and reaching the part of the game where you learn the Transformation spell, you can speak to Penny the House Elf. She can be found on the eastern side of Hogsmeade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny will tell you that a shop is for sale in Hogsmeade and it is being sold by Cassandra Mason. If you are interested in starting your own business, run to the northern end of Hogsmeade and talk to Cassandra. She will request that you give her 1,500 Galleons for the shop. There are a good number of ways to make money in Hogwarts Legacy such as selling you gear or even selling beasts. Once you have the required Galleons, head back to Cassandra and the shop is yours.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to Penny in Hogsmeade and speak with her. Afterward, go inside your new shop and start using Reparo on the piles of furniture to fix everything up. Once it is all clean, talk to Penny and she will give you a key to a chest. Go to the back room and open the chest. You will get a cutscene where your character climbs down a ladder that magically spawns in the chest leading down to the cellar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way through the cellar to the small chest in the back. Open the chest to get an Elf-Sized Hat. Turn around and the door to the room will slam shut. After this, the mannequins will start moving and the lights will flicker. Soon you will be in a blank room with mannequins hanging from the ceiling. Check the walls until a door opens and go through it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will hear the voice of Fastidio and see him fly over you as you enter a long hallway. The doors will slam shut around you. Go to the end of the hallway and through the door. Locate the jack-in-the-box and walk over to it. Feel free to destroy the terrifying mannequins in the process. When you reach the box, the lights will flicker again and you will appear in a dungeon surrounded by bones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk over to the jack-in-the-box again and the room will change once more. Go through the door and follow the hallway until you reach another room filled with furniture and a closed door on the far end. Check the right side of the room for a floating lantern. Use Wingardium Leviosa on the lantern to move it over to the open-hand statue to the right of the door. This will open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the hallway to the end and you will come face-to-face with Fastidio. He will taunt your character in a cutscene and throw some furniture at your afterward. You can use a destructive spell like Bombardo to destroy the furniture or you can dodge it. Letting it hit you won’t do much so don’t be afraid if you mess up. Once this is over, you will have two paths to choose from – the left and right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Taking the left path

The left path is the scholarly route. It will lead you to a library with a large statue in the center. Run to the statue and turn to the right. This will lead you to a dining area. Hang a left here and run to the door prompting the room to change again. Three doors will appear and take you to the following areas:

Left Door – Takes you back to the cellar. Interact with the ladder at the end to make the floor cave out and take you back to the three doors.

Takes you back to the cellar. Interact with the ladder at the end to make the floor cave out and take you back to the three doors. Center Door – Takes you to a hallway where you will run around in circles. Turn around and run the opposite way to come to a door and progress. Make your way through the hallway to where a spider jumps you. Shortly after, you will return to the room with three doors.

Takes you to a hallway where you will run around in circles. Turn around and run the opposite way to come to a door and progress. Make your way through the hallway to where a spider jumps you. Shortly after, you will return to the room with three doors. Right Door – Takes you to a room with a mannequin and a jack-in-the-box sitting on a table. Interact with the box to teleport you to a hallway filled with mannequins. The mannequins will attack you. Destroy them all with your spells. You will be placed in front of the three doors after.

Whichever door you choose last will lead you back to the dining area. Head back to the library, using Wingardium Leviosa on the lantern on your way. Place the lantern in one of the hand statues by the door in the library.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are back in the library, take the path to the left of the statue. Go to the end of the hallway and you will be on a balcony in an upside-down room. Turn around and go back through the hallway to where the staircase is. This will lead you into the room below the balcony. Go up the stairs now and turn right. You will see a lantern on the opposite side of the room. Use Accio to grab it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The door next to you will open. Lead the lamp through the door and to the hand statue on the other side. Continue to the left side of the lamp and climb up through the upside-down door to reach the floor of the room where all the items are stacked up. Travel through the room to the other side to find another staircase. Go up the stairs and find the lantern floating in the room. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the lantern over to the hand statue in the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The wall will spin. Go through the doorway that appears and then turn around and pull the lantern toward you to make the room spin. Guide the lantern down the stairs and place it on the hand statue to open the door back to the library. Go into the library and grab the lantern. Place it next to the door with the other lantern. The double doors will open. Go up the stairs and you will enter a boss fight with Fastidio. Dodge the furniture for a while and he will disappear. Head back to the foyer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Taking the right path

The right path leads to the atrium. At the end of the room is a door that requires two lanterns to open. Start by taking the left path. This will lead you back into a hallway. Go to the end and a couch will launch at you. Turn around and you will be surrounded by mannequins. Turn around once more and you will see an open door. Go through it and you will be in a massive room filled with doors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the lantern on the left to the hand statue. This will open a door. Go through and follow the path back to the large room with doors. Use Wingardium Leviosa again to move the lantern to the next hand statue. Go back through the backroom area to where the third hand statue is and place another lantern there. This will make a platform appear. Go through the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will get attacked by a swarm of mannequins. When the mannequins are all defeated, another door will open. Go through the door and down the hallway. The lights will go out. Use Lumos to see and go back down the hallway to where you see an open door. Go in, grab the chest, and leave. You will be in another hallway. Grab the lantern and make your way back to the atrium. Place the lantern in the hand statue and head to the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking the right path, you will enter a room with a fireplace. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the lantern to the hand statue and then go through the door on the far side of the room. Follow the path to where you will run into a game of wizard’s chess. Use Revelio to reveal which spaces on the board you cannot walk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the hallway back to the room with the fireplace. Take the lantern from the hand statue using Accio and move it to the hand statue on the side of the room you are on. This will create a path for you to follow that leads to the lantern needed to open the door in the atrium. Grab the lantern and place it in the hand statue to open the door. Follow the staircase down to a room where you will have an encounter with Fastidio. Fight off mannequins and dodge furniture and then head back to the foyer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fighting Fastidio

Once you have completed both of the pathways and make it back to the foyer, the room door in the back will open. Go through it and follow the pathway to the cemetery. Go through the gate and you will get a cutscene with Fastidio. After the cutscene, the fight will start. Dodge some furniture and then Fastidio will summon a furniture monster that has the same moveset as a troll.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once a third of its health has been depleted, Fastidio will resurrect the monster and summon mannequins to aid it. Once two-thirds of the monster’s health is gone, Fastidio will flip your screen upside-down. Don’t take too long to get adjusted to this new point of view.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the monster is defeated, you will get another cutscene with Fastidio. He will thank you for all the fun he has had. After the cutscene, leave the area via the ladder to get back to your shop and talk to Penny. Afterward, go talk to officer Singer in the middle of town.

Fighting Cassandra Mason

After confronting Cassandra, a boss fight will begin where you must fight her. She uses pretty standard attacks. Make sure to dodge when appropriate and use Protego to stun her on occasion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When a third of her health is gone, she will get a shield. Wait for her to throw an object. Use Protego and then cast Stupefy to break the shield and be able to damage her again. When two-thirds of her health remains, she will use a mix of her shield, teleportation, and spells.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the fight is over, return to the shop and talk to Penny. Choose a name for your shop and the quest will finally be complete.