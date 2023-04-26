Honkai: Star Rail – All Free Characters & How To Unlock Them

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest gacha game from the creators of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. Like with all gacha games, most of the characters in the game require you to use premium currency to purchase pulls on a banner. Getting most of these characters will require luck, or for you to buy enough pulls and take advantage of the pity system. However, Honkai: Star Rail is completely playable without spending a single dime, and that’s partly thanks to the abundance of free characters that Honkai: Star Rail will give you.

Here’s a guide to all of the free characters you can find in Honkai: Star Rail and how to unlock them.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail – All Active Free Codes & How to Redeem Them

All free characters in Honkai: Star Rail and how to unlock them

The Main Character

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Main Character is a playable character that every player receives near the start of the game. After mowing down some mobs like Kafka, you’ll get to choose between a male or female main character, which is generally how it works in Genshin Impact as well. This character is technically a 5-star character, although as the free character for all players, it’s unknown whether his strength lives up to that title.

March 7th

Screenshot by Gamepur

March 7th is a useful 4-star support character that you will receive for free by progressing through the main story. She’s the first free character you’ll receive aside from the main character. March 7th provides some defensive utility for the team through her shields, and she’s a great asset for those who need a defensive edge.

Dan Heng

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dan Heng is a 4-star character that you receive for free by progressing through the main story. You’ll receive him as a part of the initial tutorial quests alongside March 7th. This character is mostly a single-target DPS and is a useful nuker when there aren’t a bunch of mobs around.

Qingque

Screenshot by Gamepur

Qinque is a 4-star character that requires you to do a couple of things. You’ll need to reach Trailblaze Level 21 and clear the Forgotten Hall – Memory Stage 3. The Forgotten Hall is similar to the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact and requires you to draft two teams of four to challenge some tough battles.

Asta

Screenshot by Gamepur

Asta is a 4-star character. You are guaranteed to receive her during the Warp tutorial. Using a free Star Rail Pass, all players are guaranteed to receive this character with their first pull on the Stellar Warp banner. Asta is a buffer who increases the attack and speed of her allies.

Serval

Screenshot by Gamepur

Serval is a 4-star character that was given to players for free as a pre-registration reward. If you haven’t received her yet, you probably haven’t checked your in-game mailbox. After doing so, you’ll also receive a free avatar, 20 Star Rail Passes, and 100,000 credits.

Natasha

Natasha is a 4-star character you’ll receive for free while completing the Jarilo-VI quest. She’s a free healer, which is always helpful.

Herta

Screenshot by Gamepur

Herta is a 4-star character you can get for free after completing World 2 of the Simulated Universe.