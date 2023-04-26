Honkai: Star Rail – How to Claim HSR Twitch Drop Rewards

Honkai: Star Rail has finally launched on PC and mobile devices, and those who have been following the game on Twitch have been given codes for special Twitch Drop in-game rewards. These provide things like in-game currency and resources that can be spent on upgrading the characters in your party. Here’s how to get yourself some of those juicy HSR drops.

How to claim Twitch Drops in Honkai: Star Rail

To participate in the Honkai: Star Rail Twitch Drop event, simply visit the event page on the Honkai: Star Rail website, and link both your HoYoverse and Twitch accounts. You must create a character in-game before doing this, which takes under half an hour of gameplay to do. Once both accounts are successfully linked, you must tune in to any sponsored Honkai: Star Rail streams for a set amount of time.

In order to be able to claim these Twitch Drops in HSR, the player must unlock the Mailbox feature, which involves finishing the Mission “The Blue” – “A Moment of Peace”. Bear in mind that it can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to arrive in your Mailbox and that the mail will expire in 30 days, so be sure to claim the items within the specified time period.

There are also HSR codes that are given during Twitch streams that can be claimed in-game. This is done by selecting the chat bubble icon near the main character’s portrait on the Honkai: Star Rail phone menu, which should bring up two options – Trailblazer Profile and Redemption Code. Select Redemption Code to bring up the text prompt that you can use to claim HSR codes given in Twitch streams. Like the Twitch Drop rewards, these are also sent out via the Mailbox.