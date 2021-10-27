All playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail
Each character has its own set of abilities.
Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming strategy-RPG game in the Honkai series that takes players on a cosmic adventure across the stars. The game is currently in the closed beta testing period and is an expansion of the Honkai series. Though miHoYo hasn’t revealed much about the game or its release date, we have the official list of playable characters that will be available in Honkai: Star Rail.
Honkai: Star Rail Characters
There are a total of eight characters available at the moment in Honkai: Star Rail, and here’s a list of them:
Himeko, Starward Explorer
Welt, In the Name of the World
Danheng, A Mysterious Passenger Escaping His Past
March 7th, Super-Duper Awesome Girl
Gepard, Stout Defender of the Union
Seele, The Butterfly That Triggered the Storm
Clara, Bloody Rabbit
Asta, Deep Space Observer
Players can test these characters out in the Honkai: Star Rail closed beta, which is available for PC and iOS devices. In addition to this, miHoYo will be adding more characters in the future, and we will update the article, including all of them.