All playable characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is an upcoming strategy-RPG game in the Honkai series that takes players on a cosmic adventure across the stars. The game is currently in the closed beta testing period and is an expansion of the Honkai series. Though miHoYo hasn’t revealed much about the game or its release date, we have the official list of playable characters that will be available in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Characters

There are a total of eight characters available at the moment in Honkai: Star Rail, and here’s a list of them:

Himeko, Starward Explorer

Image via miHoYo

Welt, In the Name of the World

Image via miHoYo

Danheng, A Mysterious Passenger Escaping His Past

Image via miHoYo

March 7th, Super-Duper Awesome Girl

Image via miHoYo

Gepard, Stout Defender of the Union

Image via miHoYo

Seele, The Butterfly That Triggered the Storm

Image via miHoYo

Clara, Bloody Rabbit

Image via miHoYo

Asta, Deep Space Observer

Image via miHoYo

Players can test these characters out in the Honkai: Star Rail closed beta, which is available for PC and iOS devices. In addition to this, miHoYo will be adding more characters in the future, and we will update the article, including all of them.