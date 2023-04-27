Honkai: Star Rail – What are Eidolons? Eidolons explained

Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based adventure gacha game from HoYoverse, best known for creating Genshin Impact. As such, both games share a number of similarities with each other, including certain systems and mechanics. One of these shared mechanics is “Eidolons.” While these are named something else in Genshin Impact, Eidolons is a shared mechanic and is Honkai: Star Rail’s answer to when you pull multiple copies of one character. Here is what Eidolons are in Honkai: Star Rail.

What are Eidolons in HSR?

If you’re familiar with Genshin Impact, then you know what “Constellations” are. Eidolons are basically constellations but with a different name. For those who don’t know what these terms mean, what you need to know is that Eidolons are certain power-ups you receive for getting multiple copies of one character. When you receive multiple copies of a character, you won’t get two of the same character to use in your game. Instead, you’ll earn an Eidolon of that specific character.

For instance, say you pulled two copies of Dan Heng after already receiving him for free. This means that you will receive two Eidolons for Dan Heng. Each Eidolon you receive will unlock a new power-up for a specific character. Each character can obtain up to six different and unique Eidolons. Eidolons are not mandatory to use a character, but some Eidolons can power up a character significantly.

To check a character’s Eidolons, go to the character you have in mind. Let’s check out Dan Heng for this example. When checking his character page, click the button that reads “Eidolons.”

You’ll see each different Eidolon you can earn for Dan Heng on this page.

You can click each individual Eidolon to see what effect it will grant Dan Heng. Note that each Eidolon must be earned in order. You cannot spend an Eidolon to unlock Eidolon 6, for example. Typically, the more Eidolons you receive, the higher in power they will become.

Unlocked Eidolons will appear as images, so you know that you unlocked them.

An exception to this rule is with the main character. Since you cannot pull this character on any Warp banners, you’ll need to get an item known as the “Shadow of Destruction” instead. These items are earned while progressing through the story, so don’t worry about unlocking them. You’ll earn all of his or her Eidolons for free.