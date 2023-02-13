Genshin Impact: Yelan constellations guide

Yelan is a sly 5-star Hydro character and has solidified her status as one of the best characters in the game. Yelan is a great sub-DPS character thanks to her Elemental Burst which shoots out a burst of Hydro DMG after every Normal Attack. Yelan plays similarly to another meta-defining character, Xingqiu, but instead of being a replacement, Yelan and Xingqiu actually accompany each other greatly.

When pulling for a character, many wonder about the viability of said character without drawing any additional Constellations for the character. A Constellation is Genshin Impact’s system to reward players when they pull an extra copy of a character. If you pull a character you own in Genshin Impact, you’ll receive a “Constellation,” which unlocks a special buff for your character. Generally, the more constellations you own, the more powerful your characters get.

Constellation 1: Enter the Plotters

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge.

The underrated aspect of this Constellation is making overworld exploration much easier. Yelan already is a good exploration character, since her Elemental Burst allows her to run faster without using up any Stamina. However, an extra charge means she can go twice as far, increasing the distance of her Elemental Skill.

Aside from that, Yelan’s Elemental Burst requirements may only be an issue if you run Yelan alone. Pairing her with Xingqiu should make this Constellation fairly unnecessary. However, if you want some extra ease when exploring, this is an okay Constellation to have, if perhaps not worth the price tag.

Constellation 2: Taking All Comers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that will deal 14% of Yelan’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. This effect can trigger once every 1.8s.

This is similar to Xingqiu’s final constellation, as it adds an extra water missile for every other attack. This is a good constellation that will increase Yelan’s damage substantially. If you are looking to get some low constellations for Yelan, her second constellation is a good stopping point.

Constellation 3: Beware the Trickster’s Dice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: Increases the Level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

This is a simple damage increase to Yelan’s Elemental Burst. Constellations 3 and 5 for all characters are generally not recommended to pull for by themselves and are instead thresholds to reach the next constellation, Constellation 4 or 6. That being said, an increase in Elemental Burst damage is always nice.

Constellation 4: Bait-and-Switch

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: Increases all party members’ Max HP by 10% for 25s for every opponent marked by Lifeline when the Lifeline explodes. A maximum increase of 40% Max HP can be attained in this manner.

This is generally not a great constellation, but it can be useful for characters like Hu Tao who scale off of HP. It’s not recommended to aim for this constellation. If you have enough funds to make it to Constellation 4, it’s recommended to go for Constellation 6 instead.

Constellation 5: Dealer’s Sleight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: Increases the Level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Yelan’s Elemental Skill is a decent, but not incredibly significant part of her damage. While it’s good, especially since you will have Constellation 1 at this point, you are most likely aiming for Constellation 6.

Constellation 6: Winner Takes All

Screenshot by Gamepur

Effect: After using Depth-Clarion Dice, Yelan will enter the Mastermind state. In this state, all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be special Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have similar abilities to normal ones and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 156% of a normal Breakthrough Barb’s DMG.

Constellation 6 is Yelan’s best constellation. Her Breakthrough Barbs are now an important part of her kit and will deal a substantial amount of damage. While the price tag for this constellation is expensive, if you manage to obtain this constellation, you should have no problems in clearing any future content with this character.