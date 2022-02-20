Horizon Forbidden West – How to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version

Horizon Forbidden West is a cross-generational game, meaning PS4 and PS4 Pro owners can enjoy it along with PS5 owners, which is great considering the shortage of the next-gen console. But what if you have a PS5 and want to upgrade your PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West? The process is simple regardless if you own a digital or physical version — and it’s free. Read on how find out how.

To upgrade your digital PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West to PS5:

Search the PlayStation Store for Horizon Forbidden West. If you already have your PS4 copy installed, you can instead click “view product page” under the options in the Game Hub. On the store page, you’ll be notified of the free PS5 upgrade. Click the download button to “purchase” the upgrade and initiate the download for the PS5 version.

To upgrade your physical PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West to PS5:

Insert the Horizon Forbidden West PS4 disc into your PS5 and go to the Game Hub. You’ll find the upgrade offer on the right side of the screen. Like the digital version, you just need to click on it to initiate the download for the PS5 version.

Keep in mind that upgrading your physical copy requires your PS5 to have a disc drive. Even though you own the game, you won’t be able to get the free upgrade on a digital-only PS5 and instead will have to purchase it separately. You also need to keep the PS4 disc inserted to play the PS5 version.