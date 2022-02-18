Horizon Forbidden West: How to transfer save games from PS4 to PS5

Players looking to transfer their Horizon Forbidden West save from PS4 to PS5 after upgrading to the new PlayStation console will need to follow a few steps. Nobody wants to lose any game progress when switching over to a new console, especially in a game as long as this one.

How to transfer Horizon Forbidden West save file from PS4 to PS5

To transfer your Horizon Forbidden West save game from your PS4 over to your PS5, you need to carefully follow the steps below (as detailed by Guerrilla Games) on your PS4 first:

Boot up your PS4, head to “Settings” and choose “Application Saved Data Management”

Click on “Saved Data in System Storage”

Insert your USB stick/external hard drive Select “Upload to Online Storage” if you’re using the PlayStation Cloud

Choose to copy Horizon Forbidden West “to USB Storage Device”

Your PS4 will tell you if copying was successful, try again if it wasn’t

Remove the external hard drive or USB stick

Once you have done the above, it’s time to move over to your PS5. Follow these steps once you’ve turned your PS5 on:

Head to “Settings” > “Saved Data and Game/App Settings” > “Saved Data (PS4)”

Insert your USB stick or external hard drive into the PS5 if you haven’t already and select “USB Drive” Select “Cloud Storage” if using PlayStation Cloud

Choose Horizon Forbidden West and copy its save file

Wait for the confirmation that the copying has finished successfully, try again if it doesn’t work

Launch Horizon Forbidden West and select “Import Game From PlayStation 4”

Choose the save you wish to import to your PS5 and wait for it to finish

Moving your PS4 Horizon Forbidden West save game over to the PS5 is a relatively straightforward task if you follow the steps above in the correct order. Remember to try the process again if you receive an error message. Now you can continue breaking underwater sunken barriers and collecting equipment such as the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and short bow in shiny 4K on PS5 without having missed a beat.