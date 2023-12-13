All Hostile Mobs In LEGO Fortnite & What They Drop

In case you’ve got a death wish, here’s a list with every hostile mob in LEGO Fortnite and what they drop in the game.

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of cute, blocky, hostile mobs threatening all the items you’re carrying in your backpack. Sometimes, one hit of these enemies is enough to send you all the way back to your spawning point.

While most times you’ll be running away from hostile mobs for your life, sometimes you’ll actively look for them to farm a certain item. For the most part, mob drops can be something mundane like Meat or Silk. However, Some of them are so rare that they will drop uncommon weapons and even epic crafting items that unlock new recipes. It’s not always easy to figure out which hostile mobs that specific item you’re farming for. That’s why, in this guide, I’ve outlined every hostile mob in LEGO Fortnite and what they drop in the game.

All Monster Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

Mob Drops in LEGO Fortnite
In Fortnite LEGO, monsters spawn in The Grasslands, The Shores, Dry Valley, and Frostlands. You’ll even find Scorpions inside caves sometimes. Hostile monster mobs don’t usually stick together; instead, they usually roam the wild on their own.

Monster Mob AppearanceMonster Mob NameDrops
Scorpion 1x Meat 
Spider 1x Silk 
Roller1x Shell 
Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Wolf Claw 
Hermit Crab 1x Meat 
Sand Roller 1x Sand Shell 
Sand Scorpion 1x Meat 
Sand Spider 2x Silk 
Sand Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Sand Claw 
Frost Crab 1x Frost Shell 
Frost Scorpion 1x Meat 
Frost Spider 3x Silk 
Frost Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Arctic Claw 
Bone Wolf 1x Cursed Bone 
Brute1x Brute Scale
Frost Brute 1x Frost Brute Scale 
Sand Brute 1x Sand Brute Scale 

All Skeleton Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

Every Mob in LEGO Fortnite
Skeletons are a type of mob in LEGO Fortnite that usually spawns in groups of three to five. You can find skeleton mobs in every biome in LEGO Fortnite, but mostly at night. If you want to avoid them, skip to morning, but wait until the sun goes down. If you’re looking for a fight, wait until the sun goes down. Skeletons will also spawn inside caves.

Skeleton Mob AppearanceSkeleton Mob NameDrops
Mine Skeleton Brawler 2x Bone 
Mine Skeleton Striker 2x Bone, 1x Shortsword 
Skeleton Archer 2x Bone, 1x Crossbow 
Skeleton Blaster 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite 
Skeleton Brawler 2x Bone 
Skeleton Chopper 2x Bone, 1x Axe 
Skeleton Slicer 2x Bone, 1x Sword 
Skeleton Striker 2x Bone, 1x Pickaxe 
Crossbones Archer 3x Bone, 1x Crossbow 
Crossbones Blaster 3x Bone, 1x Dynamite 
Crossbones Brawler 3x Bone 
Crossbones Slicer 3x Bone, 1x Shortsword 
Mine Skeleton Blaster (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite 
Mine Skeleton Brawler (Hard Hat) 2x Bone 
Mine Skeleton Chopper (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite 
Mine Skeleton Striker (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Axe 
Skeleton Knight2x Bone, 1x Shield 

All Scoundrel Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

All Mobs in LEGO Fortnite
Scoundrel Mobs in LEGO Fortnite usually spawn in groups of 3-5 near rundown buildings like shacks or castles. The difficulty of the mob increases as you go from The Grasslands to the Frostlands. However, you won’t have any trouble running into scoundrel mobs all over the map.

Scoundrel Mob AppearanceScoundrel Mob NameDrops
Dummy Brawler 3x Corn Kernel 
Dummy Lobber 2x Corn Kernel 
Rogue Archer 1x Blast Powder, 1x Crossbow 
Rogue Slicer 1x Blast Powder, 1x Shortsword 
Rogue Brawler Slap Juice 
Outlaw Archer 2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Crossbow 
Outlaw Blaster1x Bread or Blast Powder
Outlaw Brawler1x Snowberry Shake
Outlaw Slicer 2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Shortsword 
Pirate Archer 1x Wool, 1x Crossbow 
Pirate Slicer 1x Grilled Meat 
Pirate Blaster 1x Slap Juice 
Pirate Brawler 1x Slurp Juice or 1x Wool 
Falcon Knight Sentinel 1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Snowberry Shake 
Falcon Knight Archer 1x Uncommon Crossbow & 1x Slurp Juice 
Falcon Knight Slicer 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Corn on the Cob 
Falcon Knight Warrior 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Cheese 
Wolf Pack Slicer 1x Uncommon Longsword 
Wolf Pack Archer 1x Uncommon Crossbow, 1x Heavy Wool 
Wolf Pack Chopper 1x Uncommon Forest Axe, 1x Uncommon Snowberry Shake 
Wolf Pack Protector 1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Milk, 1x Uncommon Longsword 

In LEGO Fortnite’s current state, these are all the mobs you can either encounter in Survival Mode or forcibly spawn in Sandbox Mode. As Epic Games throws new bad guys into the mix, we’ll make sure to update this article.

