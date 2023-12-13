All Hostile Mobs In LEGO Fortnite & What They Drop
In case you’ve got a death wish, here’s a list with every hostile mob in LEGO Fortnite and what they drop in the game.
LEGO Fortnite has plenty of cute, blocky, hostile mobs threatening all the items you’re carrying in your backpack. Sometimes, one hit of these enemies is enough to send you all the way back to your spawning point.
While most times you’ll be running away from hostile mobs for your life, sometimes you’ll actively look for them to farm a certain item. For the most part, mob drops can be something mundane like Meat or Silk. However, Some of them are so rare that they will drop uncommon weapons and even epic crafting items that unlock new recipes. It’s not always easy to figure out which hostile mobs that specific item you’re farming for. That’s why, in this guide, I’ve outlined every hostile mob in LEGO Fortnite and what they drop in the game.
All Monster Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops
In Fortnite LEGO, monsters spawn in The Grasslands, The Shores, Dry Valley, and Frostlands. You’ll even find Scorpions inside caves sometimes. Hostile monster mobs don’t usually stick together; instead, they usually roam the wild on their own.
|Monster Mob Appearance
|Monster Mob Name
|Drops
|Scorpion
|1x Meat
|Spider
|1x Silk
|Roller
|1x Shell
|Wolf
|1x Meat, 4x Wolf Claw
|Hermit Crab
|1x Meat
|Sand Roller
|1x Sand Shell
|Sand Scorpion
|1x Meat
|Sand Spider
|2x Silk
|Sand Wolf
|1x Meat, 4x Sand Claw
|Frost Crab
|1x Frost Shell
|Frost Scorpion
|1x Meat
|Frost Spider
|3x Silk
|Frost Wolf
|1x Meat, 4x Arctic Claw
|Bone Wolf
|1x Cursed Bone
|Brute
|1x Brute Scale
|Frost Brute
|1x Frost Brute Scale
|Sand Brute
|1x Sand Brute Scale
All Skeleton Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops
Skeletons are a type of mob in LEGO Fortnite that usually spawns in groups of three to five. You can find skeleton mobs in every biome in LEGO Fortnite, but mostly at night. If you want to avoid them, skip to morning, but wait until the sun goes down. If you’re looking for a fight, wait until the sun goes down. Skeletons will also spawn inside caves.
|Skeleton Mob Appearance
|Skeleton Mob Name
|Drops
|Mine Skeleton Brawler
|2x Bone
|Mine Skeleton Striker
|2x Bone, 1x Shortsword
|Skeleton Archer
|2x Bone, 1x Crossbow
|Skeleton Blaster
|2x Bone, 1x Dynamite
|Skeleton Brawler
|2x Bone
|Skeleton Chopper
|2x Bone, 1x Axe
|Skeleton Slicer
|2x Bone, 1x Sword
|Skeleton Striker
|2x Bone, 1x Pickaxe
|Crossbones Archer
|3x Bone, 1x Crossbow
|Crossbones Blaster
|3x Bone, 1x Dynamite
|Crossbones Brawler
|3x Bone
|Crossbones Slicer
|3x Bone, 1x Shortsword
|Mine Skeleton Blaster (Hard Hat)
|2x Bone, 1x Dynamite
|Mine Skeleton Brawler (Hard Hat)
|2x Bone
|Mine Skeleton Chopper (Hard Hat)
|2x Bone, 1x Dynamite
|Mine Skeleton Striker (Hard Hat)
|2x Bone, 1x Axe
|Skeleton Knight
|2x Bone, 1x Shield
All Scoundrel Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops
Scoundrel Mobs in LEGO Fortnite usually spawn in groups of 3-5 near rundown buildings like shacks or castles. The difficulty of the mob increases as you go from The Grasslands to the Frostlands. However, you won’t have any trouble running into scoundrel mobs all over the map.
|Scoundrel Mob Appearance
|Scoundrel Mob Name
|Drops
|Dummy Brawler
|3x Corn Kernel
|Dummy Lobber
|2x Corn Kernel
|Rogue Archer
|1x Blast Powder, 1x Crossbow
|Rogue Slicer
|1x Blast Powder, 1x Shortsword
|Rogue Brawler
|Slap Juice
|Outlaw Archer
|2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Crossbow
|Outlaw Blaster
|1x Bread or Blast Powder
|Outlaw Brawler
|1x Snowberry Shake
|Outlaw Slicer
|2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Shortsword
|Pirate Archer
|1x Wool, 1x Crossbow
|Pirate Slicer
|1x Grilled Meat
|Pirate Blaster
|1x Slap Juice
|Pirate Brawler
|1x Slurp Juice or 1x Wool
|Falcon Knight Sentinel
|1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Snowberry Shake
|Falcon Knight Archer
|1x Uncommon Crossbow & 1x Slurp Juice
|Falcon Knight Slicer
|1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Corn on the Cob
|Falcon Knight Warrior
|1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Cheese
|Wolf Pack Slicer
|1x Uncommon Longsword
|Wolf Pack Archer
|1x Uncommon Crossbow, 1x Heavy Wool
|Wolf Pack Chopper
|1x Uncommon Forest Axe, 1x Uncommon Snowberry Shake
|Wolf Pack Protector
|1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Milk, 1x Uncommon Longsword
In LEGO Fortnite’s current state, these are all the mobs you can either encounter in Survival Mode or forcibly spawn in Sandbox Mode. As Epic Games throws new bad guys into the mix, we’ll make sure to update this article.