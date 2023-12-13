All Hostile Mobs In LEGO Fortnite & What They Drop

LEGO Fortnite has plenty of cute, blocky, hostile mobs threatening all the items you’re carrying in your backpack. Sometimes, one hit of these enemies is enough to send you all the way back to your spawning point.

While most times you’ll be running away from hostile mobs for your life, sometimes you’ll actively look for them to farm a certain item. For the most part, mob drops can be something mundane like Meat or Silk. However, Some of them are so rare that they will drop uncommon weapons and even epic crafting items that unlock new recipes. It’s not always easy to figure out which hostile mobs that specific item you’re farming for. That’s why, in this guide, I’ve outlined every hostile mob in LEGO Fortnite and what they drop in the game.

All Monster Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

In Fortnite LEGO, monsters spawn in The Grasslands, The Shores, Dry Valley, and Frostlands. You’ll even find Scorpions inside caves sometimes. Hostile monster mobs don’t usually stick together; instead, they usually roam the wild on their own.

Monster Mob Appearance Monster Mob Name Drops Scorpion 1x Meat Spider 1x Silk Roller 1x Shell Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Wolf Claw Hermit Crab 1x Meat Sand Roller 1x Sand Shell Sand Scorpion 1x Meat Sand Spider 2x Silk Sand Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Sand Claw Frost Crab 1x Frost Shell Frost Scorpion 1x Meat Frost Spider 3x Silk Frost Wolf 1x Meat, 4x Arctic Claw Bone Wolf 1x Cursed Bone Brute 1x Brute Scale Frost Brute 1x Frost Brute Scale Sand Brute 1x Sand Brute Scale

All Skeleton Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

Skeletons are a type of mob in LEGO Fortnite that usually spawns in groups of three to five. You can find skeleton mobs in every biome in LEGO Fortnite, but mostly at night. If you want to avoid them, skip to morning, but wait until the sun goes down. If you’re looking for a fight, wait until the sun goes down. Skeletons will also spawn inside caves.

Skeleton Mob Appearance Skeleton Mob Name Drops Mine Skeleton Brawler 2x Bone Mine Skeleton Striker 2x Bone, 1x Shortsword Skeleton Archer 2x Bone, 1x Crossbow Skeleton Blaster 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite Skeleton Brawler 2x Bone Skeleton Chopper 2x Bone, 1x Axe Skeleton Slicer 2x Bone, 1x Sword Skeleton Striker 2x Bone, 1x Pickaxe Crossbones Archer 3x Bone, 1x Crossbow Crossbones Blaster 3x Bone, 1x Dynamite Crossbones Brawler 3x Bone Crossbones Slicer 3x Bone, 1x Shortsword Mine Skeleton Blaster (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite Mine Skeleton Brawler (Hard Hat) 2x Bone Mine Skeleton Chopper (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Dynamite Mine Skeleton Striker (Hard Hat) 2x Bone, 1x Axe Skeleton Knight 2x Bone, 1x Shield

All Scoundrel Hostile Mobs in LEGO Fortnite & Drops

Scoundrel Mobs in LEGO Fortnite usually spawn in groups of 3-5 near rundown buildings like shacks or castles. The difficulty of the mob increases as you go from The Grasslands to the Frostlands. However, you won’t have any trouble running into scoundrel mobs all over the map.

Scoundrel Mob Appearance Scoundrel Mob Name Drops Dummy Brawler 3x Corn Kernel Dummy Lobber 2x Corn Kernel Rogue Archer 1x Blast Powder, 1x Crossbow Rogue Slicer 1x Blast Powder, 1x Shortsword Rogue Brawler Slap Juice Outlaw Archer 2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Crossbow Outlaw Blaster 1x Bread or Blast Powder Outlaw Brawler 1x Snowberry Shake Outlaw Slicer 2x Spicy Pepper, 1x Shortsword Pirate Archer 1x Wool, 1x Crossbow Pirate Slicer 1x Grilled Meat Pirate Blaster 1x Slap Juice Pirate Brawler 1x Slurp Juice or 1x Wool Falcon Knight Sentinel 1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Snowberry Shake Falcon Knight Archer 1x Uncommon Crossbow & 1x Slurp Juice Falcon Knight Slicer 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Corn on the Cob Falcon Knight Warrior 1x Uncommon Longsword, 1x Cheese Wolf Pack Slicer 1x Uncommon Longsword Wolf Pack Archer 1x Uncommon Crossbow, 1x Heavy Wool Wolf Pack Chopper 1x Uncommon Forest Axe, 1x Uncommon Snowberry Shake Wolf Pack Protector 1x Uncommon Knight Shield, 1x Milk, 1x Uncommon Longsword

In LEGO Fortnite’s current state, these are all the mobs you can either encounter in Survival Mode or forcibly spawn in Sandbox Mode. As Epic Games throws new bad guys into the mix, we’ll make sure to update this article.