How Accolades work in Forza Horizon 5

Accolades are a brand new addition to the Forza Horizon franchise, and it adds a bit of spice to the game. This new system is a part of the refined progression system in Forza Horizon 5, but if you’re new to the title, it might be a bit confusing. Let’s go over what you need to know about Accolades.

Accolades play a major role in how you will earn rewards, and progress throughout the story on Forza Horizon 5. Accolades are essentially challenges, and these challenges can range complete and winning circuit races, to more involved ones like obtaining a number of stars at speed and danger zones.

In total, there are 1,876 Accolades as of Forza Horizon 5’s launch date. You will start with a series of 35 challenges, entitled the Welcome to Mexico set.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progression in the Accolade system is rather simple. Each time you complete an Accolade, you receive a number of Accolade points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This figure will vary on the nature of the challenge. You won’t need to finish the entirety of each board in order to move on to the next one, but you will need to complete a series of Accolades in order to progress.

We should note that Accolades do award more than just points in the progression system. Some Accolades also yield cars as rewards, so it is important to grind through these, in order to add these vehicles to your collection.