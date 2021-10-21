How Action Points work in Disciples: Liberation

When you’re battling it out against enemies in Disciples: Liberation, you’ll be fighting them in turn-based tactical combat. As a result, every character you use, and your enemies, have a pool of Action Points that they’re going to be using to move, attack, and perform special actions during tactical combat. In this guide, we’ll break down how the Action Points and what they mean in Disciples: Liberation.

There are three types of Action Points a character can use in Disciples: Liberation. Every kind of Action Point has a colored diamond associated with it, and you can see them above a character’s head during combat. When you use an Action Point, it has a primary purpose for the character, but there’s also an alternative option if you do not use it during the character’s turn.

The blue diamond is a character’s movement, but if you don’t use it, it gives them +20 to their Initiative until the next turn. The red diamond allows a character to use an ability or provides them Protected until the next turn. Finally, the yellow diamond can be used for a character’s movement or ability. If you don’t use it, it gives the character a +20 Initiative and provides them Protection until the next turn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How you use your Action Points during combat is up to you and will depend on the foe you’re facing. For example, it’s sometimes better to use only a character’s movement, forcing an enemy to draw close enough to you but not close enough to land an attack. It all depends on you want to approach a battle and the layout of your forces.