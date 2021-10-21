How to restore Mana in Disciples: Liberation

Casting spells as Avyanna in Disciples: Liberation requires magical essence known as Mana. Using a spell uses a certain amount of Mana and managing it can be tricky in the heat of battle. Keeping track of Mana is important as you can run out rather quickly in a fight. However, there are some things you can do to restore your Mana if you find yourself in a tight spot.

Restoring Mana in Combat

There is no spell that restores spent Mana during a fight. Instead of waiting to get out of combat, it will slowly refill in the middle of an encounter. Expended Mana will slowly build back up at the end of each of your turns. It’s not a fast process by any means and ranges from an increase of two to five each turn, but it will ensure you have Mana if you end up needing it for spells.

Restoring Mana out of Combat

If you find yourself low on Mana — or completely out of it — you can refill it by finding Mana Fountains throughout the world. Similar to Health Fountains, Mana Fountains can be found during quests and can be difficult to spot at first. They aren’t actually fountains but instead are glowing rock formations with blue mineral veins running through them.

To activate a Mana Fountain, you’ll need to get close enough to it. Once it glows a soft blue, you can select it to automatically restore your missing Mana. The best part is you can reuse Mana Fountains as many times as you’d like.

Interestingly enough, returning to the castle in the middle of a quest will not restore Mana.