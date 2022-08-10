The Anomaly Investigations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak challenge you to take on more powerful Anomaly monsters. Several random factors are thrown into these quests, and they steadily become more difficult as you work alongside your fellow hunters and earn Research points. These quests are similar to the Anomaly Assignments you’ve already been working on. This guide covers everything you know about how Anomaly Investigations work in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What are Anomaly Investigations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Anomaly Investigations become available when you speak with Bahari the Scientist and unlock the Research Lab. From here, you can make your way over to the Quest Damsel, Chichae, and proceed with your first Anomaly Investigations. These quests feature a particular Anomaly infected monster for you to battle, but these options vary from the standard quests you’ve been working through. You can expect to encounter these random factors while agreeing to the Anomaly Investigations.

Related: How to get a Fire Dragon Hardclaw in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Random monsters for you to encounter during the mission

The quest level is randomized

The locale is random

The time limit will be random

The number of faints allowed will be random

The number of participants will be randomized

You may have to adapt to the situation based on the available Anomaly Investigations you can accept when speaking with Chichae. Each of these quests offers you outstanding rewards you can then use in Qurious Crafting. In addition, each time you complete these quests, you go up in Research Level, giving you the chance to take on more complex challenges.

Because these are more difficult quests, we recommend bringing your best gear in with you or taking on more standard Anomaly quests before accepting these missions.