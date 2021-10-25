How big is Shin Megami Tensei V’s file size? Answered

Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest dungeon crawling, demon recruiting adventure from Atlus, is nearly here for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the Switch tends to lack storage space unless you purchase an SD Card — which you absolutely should, by the way. We recommend getting the largest SD card within your budget — 64 GB may or may not be sufficient for your needs depending on how much you download from the eShop. Even then, with the sheer number of great games coming out, your SD Card might be getting a little bit full, and you might also be wondering if you have the space for SMTV.

Shin Megami Tensei V clocks in at a reasonable 13 GB of data before accounting for DLC, which rivals Dragon Quest XI: S for file size. While nowhere near the largest — that title currently belongs to NBA 2K Games at 32 GB and L.A. Noire at 27 GB, oddly enough — it certainly can sneak up on you in terms of storage space-hogging. It’s worth making room for, however, as this multi-hour JRPG will keep you busy for a long time.

Shin Megami Tensei V releases on November 12, and comes with optional Day 1 DLC available for purchase.