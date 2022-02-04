How classes work in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The gear you place on Aiden in Dying Light 2 Stay Human directly influences his stats and what he’s good at as you play the game. For example, your headgear may increase your stamina cost for parkouring and healing effectiveness, and you want to stack that with other equipment pieces. It all depends on how you want to build your character and the type of stats your equipment effect give that item a class. In this guide, we’ll break down how the classes work and what they do in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

You’ll be able to see the symbol of what class an item is associated with to the top right of each one. These are all of the classes in Dying Light 2.

Brawler

Medic

Ranger

Tank

The type of stats on each equipment category vary based on its class. For example, for any Brawler items, you’ll receive increases to combat experience, damage using one-handed weapons, stamina cost reduction when using them, damage resistances against human or infected foes, stamina regeneration, and much more. Not all stats will be the same for every class, so making sure to example each equipment bonus is essential, especially if you’re trying to stack specific effects, such as stamina regeneration.

While wearing numerous pieces of the same equipment does not activate a class on your character, they inform you how they synergize together. If you’re focusing on a specific aspect of Dying Light 2 while playing with friends, having someone consider the medic, tank, or even the brawler, is an excellent way to promote playstyles. But from our experience, it does not directly dictate the skills or talents you can use in the game. Instead, we recommend using them as helpful indicators to determine what items you want to put on your Aiden.