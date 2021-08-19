How Combat Pacing works in Call of Duty: Vanguard

How do you prefer to play your multiplayer games? For Call of Duty: Vanguard, developer Sledgehammer Games will implement a new way for you to experience Call of Duty matches through a Combat Pacing system. How does Combat Pacing work, and what does it mean in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Before jumping into a multiplayer game, you’ll be able to choose between three Combat Pacing options: Blitz, Standard, and Tactical. Each multiplier game mode has a different approach for multiplayer matches, giving players a more streamlined experience when looking for a match online.

The Blitz option features a more casual experience compared to the other three. However, it features a lot more action, and players should be able to jump into a match pretty fast.

The second option is Standard, and that will be the traditional Call of Duty multiplayer experience. If you’re already having a good time whenever you jump into a Call of Duty game, the standard version will be the one you’ll be choosing almost every time you launch Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The final option is Tactical, and this version features the hardcore game modes where the combat is difficult, and you’ll have limited bullets. This game mode is for players who want a more intense experience.

These game modes will all be available on day one of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Based on how they work, we could see more options added to future Call of Duty Combat Pacing choices.