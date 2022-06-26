How cooking works in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Among the many camp facilities you have access to in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the kitchen. This is where you can cook up delicious meals and serve them to your allies in an attempt to win their favor. Who doesn’t love the taste of a good home-cooked meal? These meals, however, do more than fill an empty stomach. They provide unique bonuses that can help you attain victory on the battlefield. It’s time to learn how to cook.

How to cook in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ability to cook is unlocked during the third chapter after entering your camp. During this time, you will also learn about completing chores along with other camp facilities. To cook a meal, you need to go to the Kitchen Master located on the left side of the camp on the map in the building next to the Chore Master.

Interact with the Kitchen Master and a menu will appear. Select the Cook a Meal option and the cooking menu will pop up giving you the option to select the meal you want to make. Select which meal you want and then you will need to select which characters you want to dine with. Make sure to select characters that have blue arrows next to their picture. These characters will receive morale boosts from your cooking and your support level will go up slightly as well.

Related: How to increase weapon level in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Benefits of a home-cooked meal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cooking has more benefits than just increasing morale. Each meal that you and your allies eat will nourish you and give you benefits that are carried onto the battlefield. Some of the effects that you can get are:

Awakening gauge fills slightly faster

Weapon durability loss is reduced

Slightly fills awakening guage at the start of battle

Warrior guage fills slightly faster

Some meals that you can make offer two buffs instead of just one. Make sure that you choose wisely when cooking a meal. The benefits of these meals are increased if you create them perfectly. Over time, you will increase your cooking capabilities as you upgrade your facilities. Unfortunately, there is no way to absolutely guarantee that you will make a perfect meal.