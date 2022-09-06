How crafting works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

No town builder game like Disney Dreamlight Valley would be complete without the ability to craft items. There are plenty of different items to discover and make so you can decorate your home and the valley. Of course, this capability isn’t available right away, and you will need to progress a little bit before you are allowed to craft your own furniture. Here is everything you need to know about crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock the crafting table

When you start your journey in Dreamlight Valley, you won’t have access to the crafting table, but you will be able to craft. You can find a crafting table next to Goofy’s home, but it won’t do you much good since you won’t know many recipes at this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can unlock your own crafting table by interacting with Scrooge McDuck in front of the bank/shop building. This will start his questline. Once the bank is open, he will request that you craft him some items. After this quest, he will give you a crafting table to place in your home or somewhere in the valley.

How to unlock crafting recipes

You will start with some very basic crafting recipes after you are done helping Merlin with his first couple of quests. Earning more recipes will take some time and a lot of hard work. For starters, you will get crafting recipes as you complete quests for the various NPCs in the game. You will also earn additional crafting recipes by raising your Friendship Level, raising your character level, and by searching in the valley. There are crafting recipes hidden in chests, and they can even pop up by simply interacting with items in the environment like digging spots.

How to craft

Like in other games, crafting requires ingredients like wood, coal, stone, and more. Once you have access to all of the Royal Tools, you can start collecting crafting materials around the valley. When you have enough materials to craft with, head to a crafting table and interact with it to start crafting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the crafting menu, you can use the bumper buttons on the controller to switch between the different tabs. When you find the item, you want to craft, select it, and then select the quantity you wish to build. Afterward, press the button that says “make” on it to craft the item. Once you are done, the item will automatically be placed in your inventory. If you don’t have room for it, the game will ask you to drop an item to make room.