What is in The Disney Dreamlight Valley February 2024 Update 9

After a long wait, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s media team ditched their usual posting schedule to wake us all up with the exhilarating news that Update 9, the promised free update slated for late winter, will be happening on February 28, 2024.

Back in late 2023, DDV announced the game’s full release date, including a roadmap with free and paid updates for the game. The earliest addition would be happening in late winter, and the team is delivering just before that window closes. In the days before the announcement, players were teased with Valentine’s Postcards, two-second clips, and guessing games, further building the anticipation for DDV‘s Update 9 release date. Let’s look at everything we can expect from Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Update 9.

All Upcoming Characters & Content in DDV Update 9

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Update 9 comes with three new characters: Mickey, Sully, and Celia, at the very least. But there will also be a chance to visit the Monsters Inc. Realm, the arrival of the promised Walt Disney statue, and drastic changes to the Scrooge McDuck store.

Mark your calendars and get ready to roar with laughter!✨ #DisneyDreamlightValley 's 9th Update – The Laugh Floor – arrives on February 28th, free for all players! pic.twitter.com/Ms9hD1livG — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 21, 2024

Here is a breakdown of everything that has been teased for DDV Update 9:

A tweet from February 13 asking fans to engage in a game of “guess the emoji” hinted at Lady and the Tramp, Monsters Inc, and The Jungle Book would be some of the upcoming franchises to DDV.

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s February 14 tweet included Valentine’s Day cards showing off Mike, Sulley, and Celia’s character design, as well as Boo’s door inside Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

Both in the date reveal and a tweet from February 16, DDV teases some exclusive Monsters Inc. outfit options to “look the part” when “a monstrous new realm” arrives.

On February 17, it’s revealed that Monsters Inc. will get its own realm. It’s nice to know Sully and Mike won’t just glitch into existence in the middle of the castle.

The Walt Disney Statue is announced to be arriving in the Valley, months after being announced.

Finally, on February 20, the team shared the least flashy but most important update coming to DDV: the Scrooge McDuck store will be getting improved stock rotation, doors, increased daily catalog purchase limit, and more pedestals to purchase from.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans can’t wait to create new memories with Mike and Sully while wearing that adorable Monsters Inc. inspired outfit.