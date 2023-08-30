DDV DreamSnaps Challenge – August 23: Dreamers Unite in Dreamlight Valley

There’s nothing like taking pictures of your Disney Dreamlight Valley character and the valley you poured hours of care into. DDV lets its player community share their pictures and vote for the best under this weekly DreamSnaps Challenge.

This new feature was introduced in the July DreamSnaps Update, which has brought along Sugar Rush’s candy girl Vanellope and a concept of thematic DreamSnaps Challenges that players can participate in to earn moonstones. Here is everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps Challenge.

Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps, Explained

DreamSnaps is a feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley where players can take pictures based on weekly themes, decorate areas with relevant items, and submit their pictures to earn rewards. Other players can then vote on the submitted pictures.

The challenge will stay open for six days, with each resetting every Wednesday at 1 PM UTC.

How to Unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finish the Vanellope quest Pixel, Trust, and Fairy Dust. This quest leads to meeting Vanellope, who will be waiting at the top of the castle. Continue progressing with Vanellope’s first quest, and then Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps Challenge feature will unlock under the Events tab in the menu.

Submitting and Voting Dreamsnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To submit a DreamSnap to the weekly challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow these steps:

Check out the current challenge requirements under the DreamSnaps section in the Events menu. If it’s a furniture-based challenge, decorate an area with relevant furniture items that meet the requirements. If it’s an outfit-based challenge, equip your character with relevant wardrobe items that meet the requirements. Take a picture using the in-game camera, meeting the DreamSnaps Challenge’s requirements. Once you’re happy with the outcome, submit the picture.

Voting for the DreamSnaps Submissions of each weekly challenge only opens after the submission period ends. Players can view all the submitted DreamSnaps under the DreamSnaps section and vote for their favorite pictures the following week. The pictures with the highest votes will earn the most rewards. Still, all participants will earn a specific amount of moonstones for submitting their weekly DreamSnap.

Rewards are distributed to players based on how well their picture meets the challenge requirements and how many votes it receives.

DreamSnaps Weekly Challenge: Dreamers Unite – August 23 to August 30, 2023

This week’s DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley will run from August 23 to August 30 and is titled “Dreamers Unite.” The DreamSnaps challenge description states: “It takes a village to make something great – celebrate what makes your Valley unique with the DDV community in this DreamSnaps challenge!”

The mandatory requirements are to wear an outfit with the “ Modern ” and “ Playful ” tags.

are to wear an outfit with the “ ” and “ ” tags. The suggested tags are “Disney” and “Lavish.”

For the Dreamers Unite Decor DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, decorate a room or area with at least the mandatory requirements and submit it for voting. The rewards will come in no time.