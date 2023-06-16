Disney Dreamlight Valley – All Tool Skins, How to Get & Apply Them

Adding cool skins to weapons and tools has been a rising trend in video games nowadays, and this is no different when it comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley. The developers seem to be set on allowing players to customize just about everything in the game, whether that be the outside of their house, changing their furniture, or even modifying clothing styles. Players can also customize their tools with skins.

With a variety of options to choose from, this guide will be a walkthrough of how to use tool skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to get them.

Related: Top 10 Best Disney Dreamlight Valley Design Ideas

All Skins For Tools in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disney Dreamlight Valley started adding tool skins into the game during its June update in 2023. For now, there isn’t a ton of skins, but the game is definitely hinting at more being added along the way. Below is an updated list of all the skins available in Disney Dreamlight Valley so far.

Nefarious Tool Skin Set

This list will be updated as new skins become available in the game.

How to Get Tool Skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The different tool skin sets can be purchased from the Disney Dreamlight Valley premium shop. This is a shop that the developers added in early 2023 where players can browse and buy a variety of items. While the prices are a bit expensive, players can earn Moonstones throughout the game to save up for these items, or they can purchase a bundle of Moonstones to buy these skins.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Peppermint Tea

How To Apply Tool Skins In DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

When players go to their avatar menu, they will see a new category which is “Tools.” Depending on if the player owns any tools will determine how this screen loads up, but if a player owns a bundle, they can then select which skins they want on each tool.

That is everything to know so far about changing out the skins on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s tools. Keep an eye on the Premium Shop for more possible skins.