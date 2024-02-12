Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Monsters Inc. & Lady and the Tramp Star Path

Recommended Videos

We’ve inevitably entered a lull since the last DDV update wowed us with fresh pets, house skins, outfits, characters, and a slew of unlockable areas in Eternity Isle. But fear not because the Disney Dreamlight Valley devs are masters at pulling the moth right back to the flame.

Related: All Eternity Isle Areas & How to Unlock Them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Excitement is brewing in the Disney Dreamlight Valley community as developers drop tantalizing hints about the next Star Path update. In a recent tweet, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account teased fans with a playful game of guessing emojis.

Lady and the Tramp, Monsters Inc. & More to Come to Disney Dreamlight Valley

The emojis sparked speculation among DDV players, with keen-eyed fans deciphering nods to beloved Disney classics. Just six emojis were enough to spark a lively discussion about which Disney franchises the next Star Path could be about.

With a new update coming soon, it's about time we gave you a sneak peek at the next Star Path…



Can you guess what the following emoji might be hinting at?



🕯️🍝

🚪👁️

👩‍🦰🐍 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 12, 2024

The combination of a candle and spaghetti emojis strongly suggests a nod to the romantic tale of Lady and the Tramp, evoking images of candlelit dinners and heartwarming spaghetti-sharing scenes.

Meanwhile, the enigmatic pairing of a door and an eye emoji seems to allude to the whimsical world of Monsters Inc., hinting at thrilling adventures through closet doors into the fantastical realm of Monstropolis.

The third emoji puzzle, featuring a redhead and a snake, has left some players — me included — scratching their heads. While many speculate it could relate to Merida from Brave, others suggest it might be a nod to Celia, the snake-like monster from Monsters Inc. The ambiguity only adds to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Star Path theme.

Everyone has been quick to share their theories and excitement across social media platforms. Still, mostly, we’ve all demanded to know when this alleged multi-franchise Star Path will arrive at our valleys. Anticipation is indeed mounting, as DDV is meant to release a free update in late winter, as per their shared roadmap for 2024. It really doesn’t get any late in winter than March, folks.

Related: All Realms Featured In Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the promise of exclusive cosmetic items, companions, and furniture sets, along with the opportunity to embark on themed missions and tasks, the upcoming Star Path is poised to immerse players in enchantment and adventure. As the countdown to the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update begins, fans are gearing up for a magical journey filled with nostalgia, mystery, and endless possibilities in the happiest place on their screens.